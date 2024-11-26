Cream of the crop: NTU's Gaia building featured in world's most beautiful campuses list for 2024

In June, National Technological University (NTU) was listed among the top 20 universities in the world, according to the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings.

But this university isn't all about academic excellence, if its standing at an international architectural competition is anything to go by.

Gaia, a building within the campus, has been named as one of the world's most beautiful campuses by the Prix Versailles Awards.

The international competition, recognised by Unesco, pays tribute to the architecture and design of contemporary projects worldwide that it deems exceptional.

Six recently opened or renovated university buildings that "simultaneously serve creativity, the reflection of local heritage and ecological efficiency" were featured on the list.

On Dec 2, the winner will be announced at Unesco Headquarters in Paris, France.

Alongside NTU's Gaia, the five other buildings listed as the world's most beautiful campuses in 2024 are:

Wenzhou-Kean University, Student Learning and Activity Center (Wenzhou, China)

Paris-Saclay University, Henri Moissan Centre (Orsay, France)

University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh Futures Institute (Edinburgh, UK)

Johns Hopkins University, Bloomberg Center (Washington D.C., US)

New York University, John A. Paulson Center (New York, US)

Not your typical campus

Gaia, named after the ancient Greek goddess of the earth, was officially launched in May 2023 and is home to the Nanyang Business School.

Spanning 468,000 feet, the six-storey structure is also the largest wooden building in Asia.

Constructed with sustainability in mind, the building was made almost entirely from mass timber, sourced from sustainably managed forests.

And instead of fans, Gaia has sun shading fins along areas of its facade to increase ventilation.

The building's uniqueness has not gone unrecognised in the world of architecture, sustainability and innovation.

At the Architizer A+Awards 2024, an annual awards programme that celebrates the best architecture and spaces, Gaia received the Jury Winner in the Sustainable Institutional Building category.

The building also won the Innovation Award and Sustainability Award at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards Southeast Asia 2022.

Amid the accolades, however, Gaia has its issues with mould sprouting in the wooden building, according to an article by The Business Times published in August.

This is primarily caused by condensation and exposure to rain, NTU clarified in the same month, adding that it is addressing the matter through "daily cleaning, periodic maintenance and mould remediation efforts".

