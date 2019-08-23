Crocodile oil, Donki's sweet potatoes and other things you'd never believe you can buy at Changi Airport

These days, travelling abroad and meeting loved ones who are returning home are not the only reasons one has to drop by Changi Airport.
With the addition of mega mall Jewel earlier this year, the air hub has evolved to a popular shopping destination with a gamut of offerings that you might not even be able to find anywhere else on the island.
Apart from the usual items available for purchase in the duty free aisles though, you might be surprised that there are some pretty unusual finds that you'd never expect an airport to have.
Here are some quirky items you might want to consider checking out on your next trip out of town - they might even make great gifts!
CROCODILE OIL
Worried about cabin air drying out your skin? Instead of the typical drugstore moisturisers, would you consider crocodile oil?
Harvested from fatty tissues of a croc, the eyebrow-raising product is rich in amino acids, collagen proteins, taurine, unsaturated fatty acids and minerals.
People who used it have reported a reduction in acne, skin that is more supple, and improvements in a plethora of other skin conditions.
The product is said to be popular amongst Vietnamese and Chinese passengers, and yes, it's up for grabs at Changi Airport.
Where you can find it: Discover Singapore - Terminals 1 to 4, Level 2, Departure Lounge and Guardian Health & Beauty - Terminals 1 and 2, Level 2, Departure Lounge
SWEET POTATOES FROM DON DON DONKI
Seen long snaking queues for roasted sweet potatoes at Orchard Central's Don Don Donki?
You might not have known this but our airport is another place where you'll be able to find the coveted root vegetable.
The spin-off outlet, named the Don Don Donki Sweet Potato Factory specialises in Japanese mobile food and operates 24/7.
In addition to the usual baked sweet potatoes, you'll also be able to find caramelised sweet potatoes, sweet potato milkshakes and more.
Where you can find it: Terminal 3, Level 2, Departure Lounge
MASSAGE CHAIRS
A massage chair is no small purchase, and not many would consider buying one while window shopping casually, let alone at the airport.
However, never say never, and if you want to (for whatever reason), it's entirely possible to buy one at Changi Airport. If you're just stopping by Singapore for a visit, you can even opt to have it shipped to your home country!
Where you can find it: OSIM - Terminal 2, Level 2, Departure Lounge (near F Gates)
OYSTER EXTRACT
Always feeling tired and looking for an energy boost? Oyster extract is an uncommon health supplement that has been said to help the body recover from fatigue.
Packed into tablet form and available in a bottle of 90 pills, this supplement is made from dried and ground oyster meat, and is supposedly great for helping people recover from tiredness, promoting healthy liver performance and improving blood circulation.
This animal alkaline food is rich in nutrients like glycogen and taurine, as well as various amino acids, minerals and vitamins that is said to benefit the human body. Where you can find it: Guardian Health & Beauty in the Departure Lounge of Terminals 1 and 2 POSTNATAL CARE PACK Know of anyone who recently welcomed a new addition to the family? One thoughtful gift might be this postnatal care pack comprising a 28-day nourishment plan to help the new mother recover. This kit consists of vitamins like Bak Foong Pills, So Hup Pills, as well as tonic soup packs that help to energise, nourish and enhance the appetite of those who drink them. Where you can find it: Eu Yan Sang - Terminals 1,2 and 4, Level 2, Departure Lounge ROBOT If you've ever dreamed of having your own robot, the nifty Geio GJS is available for purchase at Sprint-Cass for $280. No longer the cheap, plastic toy of your childhood, this intelligent gaming robot is built for duels and sports a gun turret that shoots virtual bullets at enemies. When powered on, the 730g automaton gives off the impression of being sentient, able to move, make squawking noises or blink its single eye displayed on a small LCD screen at its front. Where you can find it: Sprint-Cass - Changi Airport Terminals 1 to 4 FRESH AND FREEZE-DRIED DURIANS While carrying durians on board the MRT is prohibited, bringing them on board a plane is not - but only if it's packed properly. Travel-friendly packets of the freeze-dried fruit can be found at the Fragrance and Durian Mpire outlets, along with variants of durian-inspired products such as Durian omelette crisps, durian candy and even Musang King Durian Coffee! READ: #Joeyjios: We tried durian hotpot and it wasn't disgusting Nothing tastes quite like the fruits in it's OG (original) form though and good thing for durian lovers, vacuum-packed deshelled durians are also available at Durian Mpire and Four Seasons Durians. Where you can find it: Fragrance - Changi Airport Terminal 3 Level 2, Public Area and Departure Transit Lounge (Near B gates), Durian Mpire - Changi Airport Terminal 3 Level 2, Public Area & Jewel, #03-206 Four Seasons Durians - Jewel Changi Airport #B2-227/228 READY-TO-EAT CHILLI CRAB Singapore's chilli crabs are iconic and top of the list of must-try dishes for people who visit our tiny red dot. Although fresh is always best (in my opinion), it's not always feasible to find a piping hot plate of the beloved dish served abroad, nor is it easy to recreate it yourself. A solution? Ready-to-eat chilli crabs that can be brought along for travels! Available in 2 other flavours (black pepper and salted egg yolk), these packets are guaranteed fresh, up to one year. All you'll have to do to enjoy them in the comfort of your own home (or hotel), is to pop them into the microwave for a short five to ten minutes. Where you can find it: House of Seafood - Changi Airport Terminal 3 Basement 2, Public Area
Read also
This animal alkaline food is rich in nutrients like glycogen and taurine, as well as various amino acids, minerals and vitamins that is said to benefit the human body.
Where you can find it: Guardian Health & Beauty in the Departure Lounge of Terminals 1 and 2
POSTNATAL CARE PACK
Know of anyone who recently welcomed a new addition to the family?
One thoughtful gift might be this postnatal care pack comprising a 28-day nourishment plan to help the new mother recover.
This kit consists of vitamins like Bak Foong Pills, So Hup Pills, as well as tonic soup packs that help to energise, nourish and enhance the appetite of those who drink them.
Where you can find it: Eu Yan Sang - Terminals 1,2 and 4, Level 2, Departure Lounge
ROBOT
If you've ever dreamed of having your own robot, the nifty Geio GJS is available for purchase at Sprint-Cass for $280.
No longer the cheap, plastic toy of your childhood, this intelligent gaming robot is built for duels and sports a gun turret that shoots virtual bullets at enemies.
When powered on, the 730g automaton gives off the impression of being sentient, able to move, make squawking noises or blink its single eye displayed on a small LCD screen at its front.
Where you can find it: Sprint-Cass - Changi Airport Terminals 1 to 4
FRESH AND FREEZE-DRIED DURIANS
While carrying durians on board the MRT is prohibited, bringing them on board a plane is not - but only if it's packed properly.
Travel-friendly packets of the freeze-dried fruit can be found at the Fragrance and Durian Mpire outlets, along with variants of durian-inspired products such as Durian omelette crisps, durian candy and even Musang King Durian Coffee!
READ: #Joeyjios: We tried durian hotpot and it wasn't disgusting
Nothing tastes quite like the fruits in it's OG (original) form though and good thing for durian lovers, vacuum-packed deshelled durians are also available at Durian Mpire and Four Seasons Durians.
Where you can find it: Fragrance - Changi Airport Terminal 3 Level 2, Public Area and Departure Transit Lounge (Near B gates), Durian Mpire - Changi Airport Terminal 3 Level 2, Public Area & Jewel, #03-206
Four Seasons Durians - Jewel Changi Airport #B2-227/228
READY-TO-EAT CHILLI CRAB
Singapore's chilli crabs are iconic and top of the list of must-try dishes for people who visit our tiny red dot.
Although fresh is always best (in my opinion), it's not always feasible to find a piping hot plate of the beloved dish served abroad, nor is it easy to recreate it yourself.
A solution? Ready-to-eat chilli crabs that can be brought along for travels!
Available in 2 other flavours (black pepper and salted egg yolk), these packets are guaranteed fresh, up to one year.
All you'll have to do to enjoy them in the comfort of your own home (or hotel), is to pop them into the microwave for a short five to ten minutes.
Where you can find it: House of Seafood - Changi Airport Terminal 3 Basement 2, Public Area