Crocodile oil, Donki's sweet potatoes and other things you'd never believe you can buy at Changi Airport

These days, travelling abroad and meeting loved ones who are returning home are not the only reasons one has to drop by Changi Airport.

With the addition of mega mall Jewel earlier this year, the air hub has evolved to a popular shopping destination with a gamut of offerings that you might not even be able to find anywhere else on the island.

Apart from the usual items available for purchase in the duty free aisles though, you might be surprised that there are some pretty unusual finds that you'd never expect an airport to have.

Here are some quirky items you might want to consider checking out on your next trip out of town - they might even make great gifts!

CROCODILE OIL

PHOTO: Now Boarding by Changi Airport

Worried about cabin air drying out your skin? Instead of the typical drugstore moisturisers, would you consider crocodile oil?

Harvested from fatty tissues of a croc, the eyebrow-raising product is rich in amino acids, collagen proteins, taurine, unsaturated fatty acids and minerals.

People who used it have reported a reduction in acne, skin that is more supple, and improvements in a plethora of other skin conditions.

The product is said to be popular amongst Vietnamese and Chinese passengers, and yes, it's up for grabs at Changi Airport.

Where you can find it: Discover Singapore - Terminals 1 to 4, Level 2, Departure Lounge and Guardian Health & Beauty - Terminals 1 and 2, Level 2, Departure Lounge

SWEET POTATOES FROM DON DON DONKI

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Candice Cai

Seen long snaking queues for roasted sweet potatoes at Orchard Central's Don Don Donki?

You might not have known this but our airport is another place where you'll be able to find the coveted root vegetable.

The spin-off outlet, named the Don Don Donki Sweet Potato Factory specialises in Japanese mobile food and operates 24/7.

In addition to the usual baked sweet potatoes, you'll also be able to find caramelised sweet potatoes, sweet potato milkshakes and more.

Where you can find it: Terminal 3, Level 2, Departure Lounge

MASSAGE CHAIRS

PHOTO: Now Boarding by Changi Airport

A massage chair is no small purchase, and not many would consider buying one while window shopping casually, let alone at the airport.

However, never say never, and if you want to (for whatever reason), it's entirely possible to buy one at Changi Airport. If you're just stopping by Singapore for a visit, you can even opt to have it shipped to your home country!

Where you can find it: OSIM - Terminal 2, Level 2, Departure Lounge (near F Gates)

OYSTER EXTRACT

PHOTO: Now Boarding by Changi Airport

Always feeling tired and looking for an energy boost? Oyster extract is an uncommon health supplement that has been said to help the body recover from fatigue.

Packed into tablet form and available in a bottle of 90 pills, this supplement is made from dried and ground oyster meat, and is supposedly great for helping people recover from tiredness, promoting healthy liver performance and improving blood circulation.