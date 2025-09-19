Crocs and Pop Mart release Skullpanda clogs and Jibbitz

Pop Mart fans now have another item to collect as the toy brand just dropped a limited-edition collection in partnership with footwear company Crocs today (Sept 19), after releasing a teaser on their Instagram page last week.

Named the Crocs x Pop Mart x Skullpanda Bubble Crush collection, the collaboration includes two colourways in the shoe brand's Bubble Crush Clog silhouette: Moonlit Bamboo Grove, a black-based design with green accents, and Snowy Plum Blossom, which has an off-white base adorned with red details.

Both designs cost $149.95 and come with Skullpanda-inspired Jibbitz (decorative charms for Crocs footwear).

For those who aren't familiar, Skullpanda is a character designed by Chinese artist Xiong Miao often seen with a skull-like helmet, round braids and pouty lips.

The collection is now available online on Crocs' website and in stores at the Ion Orchard and VivoCity outlets.

Sizes are available from US women's five to nine and US men's three to seven.

This isn't Pop Mart's first collaboration with an apparel brand in Singapore.

Earlier this month, the collectible toy company released a Labubu-inspired collection with Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo.

Crocs Singapore also has several other ongoing collaborations with popular brands and franchises like Krispy Kreme, Barbie and Dragon Ball Z.

