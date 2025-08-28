Uniqlo launching Labubu-themed collection on Sept 5, includes limited-edition items

Labubu fans, here's another item to add to your collection as the Uniqlo x The Monsters UT collection is launching next Friday (Sept 5), announced the Japanese clothing brand on Instagram yesterday (Aug 27).

Earlier in July, Uniqlo Singapore teased the launch of the collection without a confirmed release date.

The collection will include 14 designs for women and girls featuring graphic T-shirts and sweatshirts.

Prices range from $14.90 to $39.90.

Sizes for women start from XS to 3XL for both T-shirts and sweatshirts, while T-shirts for girls are 100cm to 160cm and sweatshirts are 110cm to 160cm.

And the clothes aren't the only items to be collected.

According to the Uniqlo Singapore, the first 150 customers that purchase two items from the Pop Mart UT Collection on Sept 5 will get to redeem a limited-edition shopping bag featuring the mischievous elf at selected Uniqlo stores including Orchard Central, Ion Orchard, Suntec City, Vivocity, Jem and Jewel Changi Airport.

From Sept 5 to 11, all shoppers that purchase two items from the collection online and across all outlets will also be able to get a limited-edition Labubu sticker set.

These are limited to one redemption per customer and while stocks last.

For those who aren't familiar, Labubu is a popular devilish elf character part of Pop Mart's The Monsters series created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung.

This is The Monsters' first collaboration with Uniqlo Singapore.

