It's Labubu's world and we're living in it: What's this Pop Mart figure and why is everyone obsessed with it?

It's hanging off bags as keychains and people are displaying figurines of it in their homes.

Even some of our politicians are joining in on the hype by dressing it up in its own little white uniform.

But what exactly is Labubu and why is everyone so obsessed with it?

The devilish creature is part of Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung's story series, The Monsters, which he created back in 2015.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/BwIsiSqHXKo/?hl=en[/embed]

In the Nordic fairy tale, there are both good and evil monsters and other characters include Zimomo, Tycoco, Spooky and Pato.

While Labubu's serrated teeth and sneaky grin give off a mischievous first impression, the character is actually a kind-hearted one who always wants to help others while accidentally doing bad things.

The character also hopes to inspire others to be more positive.

"No matter what difficulties we encounter, we should grin like Labubu and naturally, we will become happy," a publicity copy reads.

In 2019, blind box brand Pop Mart entered an exclusive license agreement with Kasing and the revenue generated from the first series broke the sales record in the art toy category.

Celebrities love it, and so do politicians

While Labubu has been a well-loved character for years, its popularity boomed when Blackpink member Lisa posted an Instagram Story of herself earlier in April holding a giant plushie of it.

Netizens also spotted a charm of the character hanging off Lisa's bag in another Instagram Story.

Other superstars seen with Labubu toys are Thai actress Junji Janjira and actor Mario Maurer.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9jT3HTyZqn/[/embed]

Singaporeans have joined in on the hype too.

Back in August, during the Pop Toy Show at Marina Bay Sands, people fought for the limited edition Labubu toys, including a Singapore-exclusive Merlion pendant.

It was so bad that the police had to be called in on the first day of the event.

Some of our politicians seem to be a fan of the character too.

On Sept 22, Lam Pin Min, chairman of the Sengkang West branch of People's Action Party (PAP), posted pictures on Facebook of a Labubu doll dressed up in the party's signature white attire complete with a pair of black spectacles.

The adorable doll even attended a grocery distribution event.

"We have always looked out for and will continue to care for our seniors and underprivileged in the community!" Lam wrote in the post.

"We also welcome Labubu, our latest and cutest volunteer to join us in our mission to serve with humility and love!"

A video of the doll on duty was also posted on Marcus Loh's TikTok page on Sept 23. He is the chairperson of PAP's Sengkang East branch.

In the short clip, the members are seen passing the Labubu toy around before placing it in front of a bag of groceries meant for seniors at Compassvale Crescent.

ALSO READ: He's 40 and he collects barbie dolls

melissateo@asiaone.com