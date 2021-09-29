Cruise to somewhere: Royal Caribbean opens bookings for 2022 sailings from Singapore to Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam

Unless you're high-SES enough to jet off to Germany, staycations and cruises to nowhere have pretty much been the closest thing you've had to an overseas vacation in this pandemic.

Good news for all travel-starved Singaporeans out there — Royal Caribbean International has opened bookings for sailings to Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam starting Oct 21, 2022.

The cruises will range from three to nine nights long and will take place onboard the Spectrum of the Seas, Asia's biggest cruise ship, the cruise operator said in a media release today (Sept 29).

Based on Royal Caribbean International's booking page, prices for its sailings next October range from $359 per pax for a three-night cruise to Penang to $669 per pax (before taxes, fees and port expenses) for a five-night cruise to Klang, Penang and Phuket.

Attractions onboard include Sky Pad, a virtual reality bungee trampoline experience, SeaPlex, an indoor activity space with bumper cars, roller skating, laser tag and more, and Star Moment, where guests can sing karaoke.

That's not all. Thrillseekers can look forward to RipCord by iFly, the first skydiving experience at sea.

Health and safety measures will be implemented based on public health recommendations and input from Royal Caribbean's Healthy Sail Panel, a task force consisting of medical and scientific experts, according to Angie Stephen, the vice president of Royal Caribbean International in Singapore.

Besides ensuring that its crew is vaccinated, Royal Caribbean International said that cruises would have "robust" onboard ventilation systems, as well as enhanced cleaning and sanitisation measures.

All guests aged 12 and older are also required to be fully vaccinated for all bookings made from Oct 1, 2021.

