Cult favourite Chinese dessert chain Mixue opens in Singapore with $1 ice cream cones, $2 shakes

Watch your back Mcdonald's vanilla cone. There's a new competitor in town – the $1 soft-serve cone from Mixue.

The Chinese ice cream and beverage chain, which has over 20,000 outlets worldwide, opened its first outlet in Singapore last Saturday (Feb 26), 8days reported.

Westies would be glad to hear that the outlet is located at Grantral Mall, right next to Clementi MRT station.

Apart from the $1 Signature KingCone, a classic vanilla soft-serve in an extra long cone, customers can enjoy an array of drinks and desserts without having to splash the cash.

That's because nothing on Mixue's menu costs over $4.50 (if you avoid add-ons, of course).

Other must-try items include the Strawberry Shake-Shake ($2), Brown Sugar Pearl Sundae ($2) and Ice Cream Milk Tea ($2.50).

Before becoming a global franchise, Mixue was a drink stall located in the capital city of China's Henan province, Zhengzhou.

Founded by Zhang Hongchao, then a university student, the stall tinkered and tweaked its menu multiple times before finding its calling.

In 2006, Mixue started selling ice cream cones for 1 yuan (S$0.21) and the brand opened its first ice cream store a year later.

For the rest of us who don't reside in the west, fret not, for there is a second Mixue outlet coming soon.

It will be located in Bugis Village and has been slated for a tentative March 20 opening.

The Bugis Village outlet will be roughly twice the size of its Clementi counterpart and a Mixue spokesperson told 8days that seating will be kept to a minimum.

“We might not wish to [place seats] even after Covid-19, as the area can be used for self-ordering kiosks,” he added.

Address: #01-09 Grantral Mall, 3151 Commonwealth Ave West, S129581

