Cupra set to take DarkRebel concept from digital to physical

Cupra has announced that the DarkRebel concept will now be taken from the digital realm into the physical, influencing the way the firm designs and creates cars in the future.

First revealed in April 2023 and described as the ultimate interpretation of the brand's vision for the future, the concept car was the first car to be created within Metahype, Cupra's space in the Metaverse.

Within the Metaverse, users of the Hyper Configurator could place the DarkRebel in a variety of virtual environments, and experiment with different colours, materials and finishes for the car.

Cupra states that a total of 270,000 configurations have been received from the Cupra Tribe, including those from its brand ambassadors including Alexia Putellas, Marc ter Stegen, Ansu Fati and Daniel Bruhl.

It further states that the top two countries with the most configurations generated are Spain and Germany. Data collected from these configurations will now be injected, Cupra states, into the DarkRebel's final physical design.

The Hyper Configurator will remain open for those that still wish to create their own personalised Cupra DarkRebel.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.