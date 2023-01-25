Curvy woman calls out The Editor's Market on her 'no-go' CNY dress, pleads for brand to be more size-inclusive

Buying new clothes for Chinese New Year is a given but finding that perfect one is not a sure thing.

Unfortunately, for local shopper Gladys Lim, the $59 Lliana Linen Slit Dress she bought from The Editor's Market this CNY was not up to her standard.

She bought it in XL size and it didn't fit her well, she said, despite having patronised the fashion brand before on numerous occasions.

On Tuesday (Jan 24), Gladys shared a 36-second clip of herself pointing out everything wrong with the dress on TikTok.

She called out The Editor's Market for not being particularly size-inclusive.

The in-video caption provided a simple TLDR.

"Struggles of being a curvy girl in Singapore," it read.

Before diving into what exactly was a "no-go", the 26-year-old video producer admitted that she has "huge boobs" and a "fat a**".

Not that it should matter, especially when one is buying a larger-sized dress.

Unfortunately, the dress is "not great for people who have a bigger bust", Gladys said.

It was a chore to zip the dress up fully and when she eventually took a seat, the area around the zipper tore.

The pit-to-pit measurement seemed off and the dress did not hug her chest area nicely, she said.

"Then look at this, what is this awkward gap?" she asked pointing out the affected area of the dress in her TikTok video.

Finding the right fit

She told AsiaOne that finding perfectly-sized clothes is a struggle.

Mentioning how much her body has changed over the years, Gladys said it was hard to find clothes that "fit [her] aesthetic and overall frame".

A common issue she faced would be instances when the waist fits but the bust area doesn't.

"If you want to expand on your sizes, at least get the average measurements right," Gladys said.

Since the dress doesn't fit, is it going straight to the bin?

"I honestly just chucked it back into the packaging because I was super upset that I couldn't fit the dress despite buying XL from them before on numerous occasions," she responded.

AsiaOne has reached out to The Editor's Market for more information.

In the comments section, there were quite a number of netizens who shared the same sentiment.

From inconsistent sizing to dwindling product quality, it seemed that other customers have also gone through similar shopping experiences at The Editor's Market.

Others were helpful enough to suggest alternative brands which are more size-inclusive, such as Love, Bonito and Love and Bravery to Gladys.

In the video caption, Gladys did mention that she "honestly loves shopping at The Editor's Market" but this experience was just a "no-go".

When it comes to size-inclusivity among local fashion brands, Gladys tells AsiaOne that they "can definitely do better".

Growing up as an overweight kid, she didn't see any plus-sized models wearing clothes she was interested in purchasing.

This had a real impact on her self-esteem.

Even now in Singapore, there are rarely models with body rolls or big thighs with cellulite according to Gladys.

She champions brands that show models of all different sizes and hopes that more local brands can pay more attention to that, "rather than just slapping on L, XL, XXL" on their products.

