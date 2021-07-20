Cute checkered clothing seen on celebs - get them for under $30

Some prints, like the polka dot, go in and out of style. On the other hand, florals and checks are evergreen patterns that we see every season.

Recently, Blackpink’s Jennie, Taeyeon and Ouyang Nana all sported plaid outfits that made us crave wearing them. So, we’ve rounded up affordable checkered tops, shorts and skirts below $30 that you can shop, to sport a youthful, trendy look.

Blackpink's Jennie

Here, Jennie is wearing David Koma‘s houndstooth corset bodysuit together with the matching high-waisted shorts.

Houndstooth Print Crop Cami Top & Bodycon Skirt, $8 from Shein

PHOTO: Shein

Houndstooth print is an evergreen pattern that will never go out of style so it is definitely a worthy investment if you’re looking to get a designer item. If you wish to try the pattern first, you may want to consider this Shein top and miniskirt that costs just $8.

Buy it here.

Houndstooth Top, $24.90 from Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Besides the classic black and white colourway, you can also try houndstooth in pink with this Zara top. Pair it with the matching mini skirt to give off a youthful energy.

Buy it here.

Tweed Houndstooth Shorts, $29.90 from Mango

PHOTO: Mango

For an easy weekend look, pair these green apple-coloured houndstooth shorts with a basic top such as a white tank or T-shirt. Go with a shoulder bag or a versatile large tote.

Buy it here.

ALSO READ: 80s fashion: The good, the bad and the comeback clothes we're wearing now

Taeyeon

Taeyeon is wearing a playful cropped plaid T-shirt from Citybreeze, which also features floral elements amidst the checkered pattern. She has worn various other plaid outfits regularly from brands such as Beanpole, Unravel Project, Eien29, YMC and Zara.

Checkered Heart Knit Long Sleeve Top in Blue, $29.25 from Pomelo

PHOTO: Pomelo

Featuring blue and green checks with cute heart-shaped patterns, we recommend pairing it with pink, taro purple or green bottoms to show off your bold and innovative style.

Buy it here.

Checker Print Zip Back Skirt, $9 from Shein

PHOTO: Shein

If you didn’t know already, Shein is a fast fashion e-commerce platform that puts out trendy clothes at really affordable prices. Take this $9 green checkered mini skirt for example.

Buy it here.

Notched Collar Tartan Crop Blouse, $13 from Shein

PHOTO: Shein

This lime green plaid top can be easily styled with high-waisted trousers or shorts. Other colours available are purple, black and white, khaki and brown.

Buy it here.

ALSO READ: How to create a capsule wardrobe with just 24 key pieces

Ouyang Nana

PHOTO: Weibo/Ouyang Nana

Ouyang Nana recently participated in a summer graduation party where she sang two songs while playing the guitar. She wore a demure checkered dress that would transport anyone back to their school days.

Cropped Gingham Top, $24.90 from Zara

PHOTO: Zara

The light blue colour palette is not only perfect for the warm months but also gives off a relaxing tropical vacay vibe.

Buy it here.

Draped Asymmetric Top, $24.90 from Zara

PHOTO: Zara

With its asymmetric one-shoulder design and gathered detailing, this top makes for a feminine addition to any collection.

Buy it here.

ALSO READ: 10 celeb-inspired ways to dress up a white shirt

This article was first published in Nuyou.