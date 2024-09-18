Cute or overpriced? Louis Vuitton's $1,390 croissant-shaped charm divides opinion

Louis Vuitton has combined food and fashion with its latest creation.

As part of its Fall-Winter 2024 collection, the French luxury brand has released a cute bag charm inspired by croissants, France's iconic pastry.

On Sept 7, Instagram user Thejeffreyhuang posted a clip of him purchasing the most expensive croissant of his life.

"Louis Vuitton just released these croissant keychains and they look pretty legit," he said.

Jeffrey went on to say that they were "only" US$960 (S$1,240) before tax.

On top of being a fashion accessory, the LV Croissant Bag Charm actually doubles as a miniature pouch, so you can store your AirPods, lip balm or spare change.

The iconic all-over Monogram Gradient motif will ensure those around you know that the croissant you're carrying is a premium piece.

In the comments section, some netizens felt like this was a fashion item that lacked value or practicality.

One Instagram user was amazed at how Jeffrey presented the pricey purchase as a "super deal".

"No, thank you. I will stick to my Costco croissants," another netizen said, in reference to the popular US retail store known for cheap buys.

However, there were others who swooned over the tiny croissant bag.

"I don't know why but I need this," one Instagram user admitted.

Another described the bag as a "great novelty" and would make the purchase if they had the financial means.

Another netizen suggested they stay patient and go for counterfeits instead, saying: "You will see it on Alibaba or somewhere in China for 10 bucks."

Running low on croissants

The charm's $1,390 price tag has not deterred people from buying it though.

A check on Louis Vuitton's Singapore site shows that the LV Croissant Bag Charm is currently out of stock in its physical stores.

If you'd like to purchase online, the bag can only be shipped in 11 weeks because of high demand, the brand notes.

If you're into whimsical luxury fashion accessories, Louis Vuitton has a host of other options to choose from—such as the LV Crab Bag Charm, Monogram Craggy Eclair Bag Charm or Guitar Pouch Bag.

ALSO READ: Bathroom slippers or 'trendy' sandals? Netizens react to $1,600 footwear in Saudi Arabia

amierul@asiaone.com