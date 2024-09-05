Cuteness overload: Starbucks and Hello Kitty launching exclusive collection on Sept 10

Who said Starbucks was solely for coffee lovers?

Come Sept 10, Hello Kitty enthusiasts might also take an interest in popping by the nearest Starbucks outlet.

Starbucks and Sanrio, the entertainment company behind the creation of Hello Kitty, are set to launch limited-edition merchandise and two apple-based beverages inspired by Hello Kitty.

This is all in celebration of Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary.

One of the Hello Kitty-themed drinks on offer is the Apple Pie Cream Frappuccino Blended Beverage, and Hello Kitty fans might notice that it is an homage to her favourite food Mama's Apple Pie.

The chunky apple sauce base imitates freshly baked apple pie, and the creamy milk and cream frappucino syrup makes this a delectable combination.

Alternatively, customers can opt for the Red Apple Frozen Tea—its vibrant red colour is akin to Hello Kitty's signature red bow.

As for flavour, the refreshing taste of Teavana Zen Clouds Oolong Tea is a nod to Hello Kitty’s cheerful spirit (with the perfect hint of sweetness), while the sweet apple sauce with chunky bits ensures a bit of texture to the overall experience.

Exclusive merchandise

Apart from the beverages, fans can look forward to a host of exclusive Hello Kitty and Starbucks merchandise.

With seven styles of ceramic mugs, water bottles and stainless-steel tumblers, there's something for everyone.

An item that would likely to be a hit would be the Hello Kitty plush toy donning a green Starbucks apron.

The Hello Kitty x Starbucks collection, which will be available across 13 markets in the region while supplies last, also includes an apron, a phone charm and a lanyard.

Also, for the first time ever in Asia Pacific, Starbucks is set to release four blind box collectibles in Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan to surprise customers.

Inside these blind boxes are cup clips of Hello Kitty and her little teddy bear friend Tiny Chum.

