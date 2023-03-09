Cycle & Carriage to bring in Chinese EV brand Ora to Singapore this year

Cycle & Carriage Singapore and Great Wall Motor Company Limited (GWM) have signed a distribution agreement to bring in its Chinese EV sub-brand Ora to Singapore this year.

As we detailed in our first news story, Singapore can expect the debut of small electric hatchback the Ora Good Cat some time in the second half of 2023.

PHOTO: Carbuyer

Already the official distributor of multiple brands here in Singapore, Cycle & Carriage's partnership with GWM aims to reach out to the younger, eco-conscious audience.

Ora's unique designs on models like the Ballet Cat and Lightning Cat also provides consumers with a stylish option for those looking to start their EV journey.

Micheal Guo of Great Wall Motors and Wilfird Foo, MD of Cycle & Carriage Singapore, signing the Ora distributor agreement.

PHOTO: Carbuyer

"We are always on the lookout for exciting and innovative brands to bring to Singapore, and Ora is the perfect example — a brand with a wide range of high-quality and competitive vehicles, backed by GWM, who has strong capabilities in EV manufacturing," shares Wilfrid Foo, Managing Director of Cycle & Carriage Singapore.

PHOTO: Carbuyer

With former Porsche designers Emanuel Derta behind the Good Cat, it's no wonder that the Ballet Cat and Lightning Cat has design cues reminiscent of iconic cars from Volkswagen and Porsche.

Ballet Cat.

PHOTO: Carbuyer

Lightning Cat.

PHOTO: Carbuyer

The interior is also reminiscent of Volkswagen's ID vehicles, with a modern dashboard, complete with high-tech features and advanced safety features like intelligent evade, and forward collision warning with braking assist.

Official local specs are yet to be revealed.

PHOTO: Carbuyer

According to our colleagues at TopGear Malaysia however, the base model offered there sees 400km of range, with a power output of 105kW/143hp placing it in the Category A COE bracket for EVs in Singapore.

With Chinese EV brands like BYD seeing great success in Singapore, Ora seems primed to be a steady competitor in the market to European compact EVs like the Peugeot e-2008 and the Opel Mokka-e.

CarBuyer Singapore estimates that the price for the Ora Good Cat in Singapore should come in just under $180,000 after COE, lower than the likes of the larger sized BYD Atto 3 as well.

ALSO READ: Hyundai reveals new Kona EV variant

This article was first published in CarBuyer.