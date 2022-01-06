Daily roundup: Swee Choon launches new express outlet in Ang Mo Kio; selected dim sum going for just $2 in opening promo — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Swee Choon launches new express outlet in Ang Mo Kio; selected dim sum going for just $2 in opening promo

Popular dim sum eatery Swee Choon has just opened a new express store at AMK Hub offering only takeaway and delivery services... » READ MORE

2. More people unable to fully return their CPF monies after selling their house

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Citing a recent CPF report, this translates to an increase of eight per cent in 2018, 11 per cent in 2019 to 13 per cent in 2020... » READ MORE

3. This made my day: Chinese granny offers Malay neighbour 'tang yuan', explains meaning of winter solstice

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Chefbob.sg

Curious as to what the occasion was, he asked her, who explained in Malay that it was winter solstice... » READ MORE

4. Kim Mi-soo, actress in Disney+ K-drama Snowdrop, dies aged 29, cutting short a promising career

PHOTO: Instagram/Landscape Entertainment

Rising South Korean actress Kim Mi-soo, currently on screens in the JTBC-Disney+ drama Snowdrop, has died suddenly at the age of 29... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com