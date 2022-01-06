Daily roundup: Swee Choon launches new express outlet in Ang Mo Kio; selected dim sum going for just $2 in opening promo — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Swee Choon launches new express outlet in Ang Mo Kio; selected dim sum going for just $2 in opening promo
Popular dim sum eatery Swee Choon has just opened a new express store at AMK Hub offering only takeaway and delivery services... » READ MORE
2. More people unable to fully return their CPF monies after selling their house
Citing a recent CPF report, this translates to an increase of eight per cent in 2018, 11 per cent in 2019 to 13 per cent in 2020... » READ MORE
3. This made my day: Chinese granny offers Malay neighbour 'tang yuan', explains meaning of winter solstice
Curious as to what the occasion was, he asked her, who explained in Malay that it was winter solstice... » READ MORE
4. Kim Mi-soo, actress in Disney+ K-drama Snowdrop, dies aged 29, cutting short a promising career
Rising South Korean actress Kim Mi-soo, currently on screens in the JTBC-Disney+ drama Snowdrop, has died suddenly at the age of 29... » READ MORE
