Swee Choon launches new express outlet in Ang Mo Kio; selected dim sum going for just $2 in opening promo

Popular dim sum eatery Swee Choon has just opened a new express store at AMK Hub offering only takeaway and delivery services.

To celebrate the grand opening of its new branch, Swee Choon is offering the following menu items at a discounted price of $2:

Char Siew Bao (U.P. $2.40)

Siew Mai (U.P. $2.60)

Swee Choon Mee Suah Kueh (U.P. $2.80)

Minced Pork & Century Egg Congee (U.P. $3.90)

Mango Pomelo Sago (U.P. $4.60)

The promotion runs from today (Jan 5) to Jan 7.

Do note that it is only valid for takeaway orders and while stocks last. Each person is also limited to two portions of each item.

The offer is only available at Swee Choon's new Ang Mo Kio outlet.

Swee Choon, which touts itself as Singapore's "favourite dim sum destination since 1962" also has its main branch in Jalan Besar and another express outlet in Century Square.

Address: AMK Hub, 53 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, Singapore 569933, #01-42

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 8am to 11pm

Deal ends: Jan 7

