Daimler Truck launches Mercedes-Benz eActros models

Logistics firms and trucking companies looking to electrify their fleets now have the eActros, the first fully electric series-production truck from Mercedes-Benz Trucks, to consider.



Mercedes-Benz Trucks' parent company, Daimler Truck, has other brands in its stable. These include Freightliner, Western Star, and Mitsubishi Fuso.



The eActros offers clients one of two powertrains: The eActross 300, which has a claimed range of 300km, and the eActros 400, which can travel up to 400km. Both are designed for heavy duty, short radius operations.

Powering the eActros 300 are three 105kWh lithium-ion battery packs, giving this model a total battery capacity of 315kWh. The eActros 300 has a continuous power output of 443bhp (330kW) and a max output of 536bhp (400kW).

Mercedes-Benz Trucks said that the price of each truck depends on the client's specifications, but stated that an eActros can cost up to three times as much as an equivalent diesel-powered model.



Charging the eActros 300 from 20 per cent to 80 per cent takes 75 minutes with a 160kW DC charger. It takes 100 minutes for the eActros 400, which has a fourth battery pack for a total capacity of 420kWh, to do the same.

Daimler Truck recommends that operators set the maximum state of charge between 80 per cent and 90 per cent to prolong battery life. It also said that regenerative braking will help extend the driving range.

Unlike a traditional diesel truck that requires a propeller shaft to send the engine's torque to the rear wheels, the eActros' two electric motors are integrated in the rear axle to provide a more direct drive and greater efficiency.



The electric motors provide drive through two forward gears. There are two reverse gears to assist with low-speed manoeuvres on inclines. The eActros can be had with either two or three axles, with the former allowing a gross vehicle weight of 19 tonnes, while the latter is rated for 27 tonnes.



Apart from zero tailpipe emissions performance, the eActros also offers enhanced safety for the driver and other road users with its multiple driver assistance features.



Said features include Lane Keeping Assist, Stability Control Assist, and Active Brake Assist 5, which uses a radar and high-performance camera to detect stationary and moving obstacles, as well as pedestrians. When a risk of a collision is detected and the driver doesn't apply the brakes, Active Brake Assist can automatically (within system limits) activate the brakes to stop the truck.

The MirrorCam provides wider viewing angles to help the driver spot pedestrians, cyclists and other road users in the truck's blind spots. PHOTO: sgCarMart

Addressing the big blind spots, on the other hand, is the MirrorCam system. It replaces the typical large wing mirrors found on trucks with a pair of cameras that displays footage on large rectangular screens in the cabin. Without big external mirrors, aerodynamics is improved, and the cameras provide wider viewing angles, too.



The eActros may have just been introduced here, but it has already been chosen by logistics giant DB Schenker, which has acquired 100 units of the eActros 300. DB Schenker is the first company in Singapore and South East Asia to operate the eActros.



Harald Schmid, CEO of Daimler Commercial Vehicles South East Asia (DCVSEA), said: "We are proud to be leading the charge in electric truck innovation. As the world faces the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change, Daimler Truck remains at the forefront of developing sustainable alternatives."



He continued: "We believe that the eActros will revolutionise the transportation industry and we are committed to partnering with businesses and governments to drive the widespread adoption of electric trucks for a more sustainable future."

Truck Model Price as of press time Mercedes-Benz eActros 300 POA Mercedes-Benz eActros 400 POA

This article was first published in sgCarMart.