Daiso to close outlet at Sembawang Shopping Centre on April 6

Another Daiso outlet in Singapore will be shuttering, the Japanese retail chain announced via social media on Sunday (March 22).

"Dear valued customers, it is with deepest regret to inform you that Daiso Sembawang Shopping Centre will cease its operations from April 6, 2026," Daiso Singapore wrote.

Thanking customers for their support over the years, Daiso said that the store's last business day will be April 5.

Other Daiso outlets in the vicinity can be found at Canberra Plaza and Woodlands Civic Centre.

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Daiso opened the store in Sembawang Shopping Centre back in 2008, and saw the addition of new concept store Threeppy, which offers a variety of "cute and fashionable items", in 2021.

The reason for the outlet's closure was not disclosed by Daiso.

This follows the closures of the retail chain's outlets at 100 AM mall in January this year and Kinex in Tanjong Katong last July.

As of March 26, Daiso has a total of 33 stores in Singapore.

The retail chain, known for selling its products at a flat rate of $2, started charging goods and services tax in April 2022.

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Address: 604 Sembawang Road, #01-18, Singapore 758459

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

minlee.lam@asiaone.com