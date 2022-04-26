Not always $2: Daiso to implement new 15-tier pricing system, prices range from $2.14 to $25.47

Two weeks ago, Daiso Singapore, which is known for selling its items at a flat rate of $2, announced that its prices were set to rise from May 1.

Yesterday (April 24), the Japanese lifestyle chain took to Facebook to share more details on its new 15-tier pricing system, which will also be implemented on Sunday.

Daiso's new prices start from $2.14, and the most expensive items will cost $25.47.

In its post, the chain store also thanked customers for their "understanding and continued support".

