'This is damn dangerous for your privacy': Man warns holidaymakers about posting air tickets on social media

The fun of vacations usually starts even before jetting off to a new country.

Instagram stories or TikTok posts of air tickets and passports are almost mandatory these days, aren't they?

However, such activities are actually "damn dangerous for your privacy", performance coach and TikTok influencer Jason Ho shared recently.

His TikTok, which was uploaded on Sunday (May 29), has already garnered over 235,000 views and 260 comments at the time of writing.

In the video, Jason warned that by posting seemingly harmless content, you might be giving up personal information such as your full name, mobile number and last four digits of your credit card.

"I'm gonna show you what an influencer did when she went to Southeast Asian (SEA) Games. She posted a 0.5 seconds part of her air ticket and passport, and I was able to get everything," Jason said.

If you're questioning his intentions, Jason added: "Before you think I'm strange, this is purely for education [purposes] and this happened to just pop up on my Facebook."

He pointed out that one's last name and e-ticket number double up as log-in details on Singapore Airlines' booking management page.

The influencer revealed these two pieces of information and Jason easily logged in and had access to both her personal and flight information.

The influencer was flying from Singapore to Hanoi and at the click of a button, Jason could change or cancel her flight if he wanted to.

Thankfully, he did not harbour any ill-intent and throughout his video, Jason also censored any information related to the influencer.

"If you want to take a photo [of your air ticket], please cover it with your thumb or something. The e-ticket number especially," Jason urged.

He added that he had dropped said influencer a message to inform her of the risks of her post.

But one netizen would rather Jason have kept quiet about it.

Other netizens touched on the issue of clout chasing. One TikTok user wrote, "People will do anything for attention. Thank you for the awareness."

Many also expressed that airlines can improve on privacy matters for their flyers.

Jason is a "hacker" according to his website, and is obsessed with how to best "hack performance".

On his personal TikTok account, Jason shares life hacks of all kinds, from navigating office life to parenting children.

