TikToker discovers ingenious way to 'steal' notes from classmates with iOS 15 hack

Attending a lecture but lazy to take down notes? This might just be the solution to your problems.

On Sept 29, French TikToker yannbernillie posted a video showing a perfect hack for students who don't feel like taking notes in class.

Using his iPhone camera, he took a picture of the laptop screen belonging to an unsuspecting student seated in front of him. He then selected the text from the image, and copied it.

Since it was posted about two weeks ago, the TikTok clip has received over 1.1 million views and more than 91,200 likes.

For those wondering how it's done, it's basically one of the new features that Apple added to iOS 15. Using artificial intelligence, the camera is now able to analyse the content in a photo.

Although object recognition isn't exactly new, Apple says that the implementation of this feature is different because it happens on the device, and is built into the operating system, CNBC reported.

And just in case Android users are feeling FOMO, there's also a similar function called Bixby Vision available on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and later models.

Maybe note-taking in class will be less of a hassle now.

