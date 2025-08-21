Tough stance on vaping: Health experts in Malaysia say country should follow Singapore's footsteps

Calls are growing in Malaysia for authorities there to take a similarly tough approach as Singapore against vaping.

Current regulations in Malaysia does not prohibit the sale or use of e-vaporisers. Instead, the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act only restricts sale, packaging and labelling of tobacco products and smoking devices, including e-vaporisers.

Malaysian Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said that there were almost 20,000 cases of students vaping in schools in 2024.

On July 28, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad told Malaysian Parliament that Putrajaya is considering a nationwide ban on the use and sale of e-cigarettes or vapes.

Earlier, Dzulkefly had reportedly told Malaysian media that his ministry's priority was to tighten controls, including mandatory product registration.

Malaysian media outlet Malaysiakini reported Dzulkefly as saying that this led to 80 per cent of vapes and e-cigarette products being removed from the market.

Singapore gets tough on vaping and laced vapes

On Aug 17, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced that Singapore will toughen its stance towards vaping, treating it as a drug issue, with stiffer penalties.

Although vaping has been banned in Singapore since 2018, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) still seized more than $41 million worth of e-vaporisers and related components between January 2024 and March 2025.

Of late, there have been growing concerns on etomidate-laced vapes in Singapore, with youths seen behaving erratically after using such devices.

On July 30, Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam announced that the ministry will be classifying etomidate as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act as an "interim measure".

Etomidate is currently classified as a poison that is regulated under the Poisons Act in Singapore.

Apart from jail sentences and more severe punishments for those who sell vapes with harmful substances, Singapore has also been stepping up enforcement.

Last Friday (Aug 15), HSA officers joined the police during enforcement checks at public entertainment outlets. During the islandwide operations that lasted till Saturday morning, 115 people aged 17 to 61 were caught for e-vaporiser related offences.

HSA officers followed up with a two-day operation between Aug 19 and 20, seizing 82 e-vaporisers, including 62 heatsticks, in anti-vaping operations conducted in Raffles Place and Haji Lane.

Eighteen persons between the ages of 24 and 48 were caught for vape-related offences.

Experts, activists call for Malaysian lawmakers to take stern action

In his World No Tobacco Day speech on July 12, Malaysian Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni acknowledged that while progress has been made to reduce adult smoking rates, vaping has been on the rise in Malaysia.

Citing figures from the National Health and Morbidity Survey, Lukanisman said that vape use increased from 4.9 to 5.1 per cent in 2023.

"Even more concerning is the growing number of children, or underage persons, taking up electronic smoking products," he said.

The Consumer Association of Penang (CAP), which regularly publishes its opinion against vaping, told Malaysian media outlet The Star that the country should look at the issue similar to how Singapore is handling it.

"In our country, most vapes contain addictive and dangerous ingredients, including the dangerous etomidate. We should not treat these problems as very light," said the association's education officer N.V. Subbarow.

Citing a survey conducted by the CAP in 2022, Subbarow echoed Lukanisman's views that the use of vape and e-cigarettes among students and youth is increasing by the day.

He told The Star that it is time for lawmakers to take stern action against the widespread use.

Ikram Health Malaysia president Mohd Afiq Mohd Nor also told The Star that Singapore has "a strong and consistent stance on this issue".

He suggested that, while waiting for the government to make a decision on banning the substance, the authorities should fully enforce the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act in Malaysia.

In May this year, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) called for a total ban on vaping and e-cigarette products to safeguard public health.

"We must put the health of our people, especially our youth, above all else.

"Now is the time to act with courage and responsibility, for the sake of current and future generations," MMA said in a statement.

Currently, six states namely Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Perlis, Kedah and Pahang have stopped issuing and renewing licenses for the sale of electronic cigarettes.

[[nid:721298]]

editor@asiaone.com