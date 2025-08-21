US Judge Frank Caprio, of TikTok fame, dies aged 88

US Judge Frank Caprio, a face familiar on TikTok and a man dubbed by his fans "the nicest judge in the world", died on Aug 20. He was 88.

In a post on TikTok at about 10.30am local time, his son David Caprio announced the passing of his father following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Judge Caprio was a retired municipal judge in Rhode Island.He rose to fame following the release of his TV series, Caught in Providence, which aired from 2018 to 2020 and showed parts of proceedings over which he presided, featuring mostly low-level citations.In it, Judge Caprio was often seen treating people with compassion during humour-filled hearings and arraignments.

In his last TikTok post, dated Aug 19, the judge appeared in a frail state and said he had a "setback" in his cancer fight.

Appearing teary-eyed, he addressed his viewers: "So I ask you again, if it's not too much, that you can remember me in your prayers. So remember me please," he said.

His TikTok account, therealfrankcaprio, has more than 1.6 million followers. He has used his fame to stand for issues such as unequal access to the judicial system in the US.

His most popular videos feature him calling on children to the bench to help pass judgement on their parents.

Another shows him listening sympathetically to a woman, whose son was killed, and dismissing her tickets and fines of US$400 (S$514.50).

"In his memory, may we all strive to lead with more empathy, more understanding, and more heart, just as he did every single day," said his son.

