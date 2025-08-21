'I wasn't used to physical training': Art student on joining police Special Operations Command during NS

He may be more comfortable holding a paintbrush in his hand, but when duty called, he answered.

Special Constable Corporal Muhamad Irfan Bin Muhamad Rapid, 20, had just graduated with a diploma in the visual arts from the School of the Arts (Sota), when he entered National Service in February 2024, he told AsiaOne in an interview on Thursday (Aug 21).

He was assigned to the Special Operations Command (SOC) which came as a surprise to both him and his family, he said during the Annual Police Dinner 2025 at Resorts World Sentosa Convention Centre, an event to recognise individuals and community partners who have contributed or collaborated with the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

The SOC is the strategic force of the SPF, providing the highest level of tactical options to prevent, deter and detect crime.

The event also commemorated the 50th anniversary of Police National Service (PNS) and the 100th anniversary of the SPF Band.

Being an art student, Irfan admitted that he wasn't suited to the more physical aspects of the SOC.

His father, who was part of the 39th batch of full-time national servicemen to serve in the SPF, was also surprised, Irfan said.

They soon calmed down after they found out that his role was as a training assistant with the Public Security Training Centre — a less physical role, but still requiring him to pursue fitness.

Describing training as the "biggest struggle" he faced during NS, Irfan said: "Throughout my time in Sota, before NS, I wasn't very used to physical training... it took me a while to get used to it."

Helping him adapt were his squad mates, who, he said, formed "a good brotherhood".

"If we faced anything, we could train together, or just rant about it," he recalled with a smile.

Marching in front of the President

Irfan also shared his experience on National Day this year, where he marched in front of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

He recounted how his training, which began in May, had him and his squad mates training from the early morning up till noon, when the sun was at its peak.

"It was really hot and it was quite tough for us... but luckily, I also had my squad mates so the shared experience really bonded us together," Irfan said.

His Parade Commander also spurred him on, constantly checking in on the squad and their welfare.

"He would always have his pep talks," Irfan said. "Most memorable was the one on the day itself — he really felt very proud of us."

Looking back on how he's grown since joining NS, Irfan said that he is "grateful" that he has put his shy and reserved self behind him.

"We really get to meet everybody from different walks of life, and it's fun getting to learn their stories and where they come from," he explained.

"I think as soon as I learned that, I became less shy and more curious about other people."

He added: "It was quite suffocating to be shy."

Passion meets profession

Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam was at the event, where he was presented with a memento painted by Irfan.

Titled Our NS Generations in Blue, it symbolises SPF NS policemen passing down their commitment to safeguarding the future from one generation to the next.

It took Irfan three months to complete the artwork.

"I wanted to highlight the changes that the SPF has gone through," he said.

"I did this by highlighting the changes in uniform and in training grounds, from the Old Police Academy to the Home Team Academy."

He also spoke with his father, who shared his experience serving in the SPF, and who was also "very particular" about "little details in the uniform" that he had worn during the 1980s.

Irfan intends to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Art Histories and Curatorial Practices degree at the University of the Arts.

Police NSmen essential to keep Singapore safe: Shanmugam

Minister Shanmugam, Police Commissioner Hoong Wee Teck, PNS Department director K Puvenesveran, NS Commander of Central Police Division Lok Weng Hoe, along with Irfan placed items into a commemorative time capsule which was then sealed.

The items included an SPF200 Medallion, a swagger stick, a letter addressed to the future PNS department, an Assistant Superintendent of Police peak cap and an SPF jockey cap.

Speaking at the event, Shanmugam described the event as "a very special one".

He emphasised the responsibilities of police NS officers, who "stand shoulder-to-shoulder" with regular officers, patrol the streets and fight crime.

"They do a lot of the other work that our regular officers do. And if you look at Singapore today, you know (we have) one of the lowest rate of crime cities in the world — extremely safe," Shanmugam said.

The police NSmen form a very essential part of making sure of that. So we thank them for generations, for keeping Singapore safe."

