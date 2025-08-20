FairPrice apologises after worm found in salmon bought from Bedok North outlet

SINGAPORE — FairPrice Group has apologised after a woman said she found a worm in a piece of salmon she bought from one of its Bedok North outlets and later cooked at home.

In a statement on Aug 19, the supermarket chain said it was investigating the matter with its supplier.

The incident has also been reported to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), which is carrying out its own investigation.

The woman, who wanted to be known only as Liz, told The Straits Times that she had bought a discounted packet of salmon with bones on Aug 12.

According to a receipt seen by ST, she bought four items at about 11.25pm on Aug 12, including three packets of xiao bai cai — a type of Chinese cabbage — and the salmon. The bill came up to $5.47.

Her mother cooked the salmon on Aug 15, and Liz ate it later that night. She realised something was wrong only while eating.

"I think my folks didn't eat the fried salmon bones, I ate 2½ pieces. The last half was the part with the worm," she said, adding that the worm appeared to be white and "very long". She later measured it at 6.5cm with a ruler.

Liz, who is in her 40s and works in process transformation, said she experienced bloating after the meal but did not consult a doctor as she felt fine otherwise.

In response to queries, SFA said it is looking into the incident.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility," the agency said. "While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices."

A FairPrice Group spokesperson said: "We apologise for the inconvenience and alarm caused to our customer and have reached out to address her concerns."

The spokesperson added that the company takes food safety and quality seriously, and that food sold at FairPrice supermarkets is safe for consumption if handled and cooked appropriately at home.

It is also important to note that products should be consumed before their stipulated Use By date, the spokesman said, as consuming them past their expiry may compromise food safety.

[[nid:720844]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.