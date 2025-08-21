Staff member found with active TB after screening at 2 pre-schools; no children diagnosed so far: CDA

SINGAPORE – A staff member at the MindChamps PreSchool in East Coast has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis (TB) after a screening of children and staff there, as well as at MapleBear Toa Payoh.

None of the children at either pre-school has tested positive so far, and there is “currently no evidence of spread within the pre-schools”, said the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) in a statement on Aug 20.

The agency conducted screenings at the MindChamps and MapleBear pre-schools on Aug 13 and Aug 15 respectively, after a pre-school teacher who had taught at both schools tested positive for the disease.

The staff member who was newly diagnosed on Aug 18 from the screenings is a household contact of the pre-school teacher, whom CDA was informed about on July 15.

“The individual is currently asymptomatic and is on medical leave. She has commenced TB treatment and will be non-infectious after completing two weeks of treatment,” CDA said.

As a precaution, CDA said it has started contact tracing ahead of laboratory confirmation of the results, and contacted the pre-school to initiate contact tracing to identify staff and pupils with close and prolonged contact with the newly diagnosed case.

Also, four other staff likely have latent TB infection after their blood tests came back positive for the disease, but showed no symptoms.

People with latent TB do not have symptoms and cannot spread TB to others, CDA said.

It did not elaborate as to which pre-schools these staff came from, saying only that they have been referred to the National TB Screening Centre (NTBSC) for further evaluation.

If active TB is ruled out for them, they will then be given preventive treatment to reduce the risk of developing the active form of the disease in future, said the agency.

A total of 115 contacts of the first TB patient were identified across both pre-schools, with 93 undergoing the screenings at the schools and 21 having scheduled appointments to do so at the NTBSC, and one screened at a private laboratory.

Among the 93 tested at the schools, 80 tested negative, while eight people – six children and two staff – had inconclusive results and will undergo testing again.

Four of those with inconclusive results are from MindChamps, and will be tested again between Aug 19 and Aug 27 at NTBSC.

The other four from MapleBear will do so on Sept 15 at the pre-school.

This second round of screening was previously announced by CDA, and was scheduled 10 weeks after the date of the last exposure to the affected pre-school teacher.

The agency said then that this is in line with national and international guidelines, and would help to identify infected individuals who may not have been picked up during the first screening.

CDA added that it has informed staff and parents of children who had undergone the screenings of their results, and follow-up appointments have already been arranged at the NTBSC for those who require them.

It said that it is monitoring the situation closely, and also working with both pre-schools to address concerns from staff and parents, who will be updated through the pre-schools.

It has also provided them information sheets on TB, screenings and treatment, the agency said.

Meanwhile, parents of children enrolled in either pre-school can contact CDA’s National TB Programme duty officer on 9836-1082 or through e-mail at ntbp@cda.gov.sg if they have other questions.

The Straits Times has contacted MindChamps PreSchool for more information.

