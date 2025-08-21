Daily roundup: Jack Neo uses AI to create SG60 song and music video that includes Lee Kuan Yew — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Jack Neo uses AI to create SG60 song and music video that includes Lee Kuan Yew

After centring his movie around artificial intelligence (AI) earlier this year, Jack Neo has utilised the technology again to celebrate National Day with a song.

The 65-year-old local director uploaded a music video for his song titled We Are Singapore on Instagram yesterday (Aug 18). While he wrote the lyrics himself, he said the tune and the vocals were done by AI. The music video also appears to be created with the latter... » READ MORE

2. MOE reveals timeline of Sengkang Green Primary bullying saga; pupil who sent death threats caned for subsequent incident

A nine-year-old pupil at Sengkang Green Primary School, who was part of a trio that harassed their female classmate and her family, including making death threats, was caned for hurting the girl in a subsequent incident.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Aug 20) night, the Ministry of Education (MOE) revealed a timeline of events in the bullying case, from end-April to Aug 16, to publicly address allegations made online by the girl's mother that the school had mishandled the case... » READ MORE

3. Woman trapped between train doors: Judge rules SBS Transit '100% responsible'

SINGAPORE — North East Line operator SBS Transit has been found to be "100 per cent responsible" for an incident at Punggol MRT station, where the doors closed on a woman's head and neck after she tripped and fell while trying to exit the train.

The woman, Ng Lai Ping, had filed a civil suit against SBS Transit for negligence over the June 27, 2022, incident...» READ MORE

4. Black Myth: Wukong to get sequel featuring ghost-hunting deity Zhong Kui

Chinese mythology may just be taking the gaming world by storm once again as the developers behind the record-breaking hit game Black Myth: Wukong have announced their next game at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 on Wednesday (Aug 20).

Titled Black Myth: Zhong Kui, the new game by Chinese game studio Game Science was teased at the gaming convention in Cologne, Germany exactly a year after their previous game Black Myth: Wukong was released to much acclaim... » READ MORE

