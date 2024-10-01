On this date in 1972, Singapore Airlines began operations

"You flying SQ ah?"

There's always a special sense of pride when we board a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight. Our national carrier isn't just one of the best — it’s been crowned the world's best airline by Skytrax five times. But did you know that it was 52 years ago today (Oct 1) that the carrier took off as 'Singapore Airlines' for the very first time?

Before becoming synonymous with luxury, top-notch service, and a cabinet full of awards, SIA had quite the journey to the top.

Humble beginnings

SIA's origins can be traced all the way back to Malayan Airways Limited, founded in 1937. The first ever flight wasn't until 1947, from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur. From there, Malayan Airways slowly added more routes and aircraft, flying passengers to regional destinations like Jakarta, Saigon, and Hong Kong.

In the 1960s, with the formation of Malaysia, Malayan Airways became Malaysian Airways, before transforming again to Malaysia-Singapore Airlines (MSA) after Singapore became independent in 1965.

In 1972, Malaysia-Singapore Airlines was split into two, with Singapore inheriting the Boeings, international routes, and maintenance facilities at Paya Lebar. The stage was set for our very own airline to take flight.

By Oct 1 that year, SIA began operations and took to the skies for the first time.

Bigger, better, Boeing

Unlike many other airlines, SIA didn’t have a domestic market to rely on. There weren't any quick trips from Singapore to… Singapore. The only way forward was up — literally and figuratively.

The airline focused on expanding internationally, striking deals with governments across the world to build its global network. By 1973, SIA had air service agreements with countries like Australia, Japan, and India, opening the doors to destinations far beyond Southeast Asia.

One of SIA's first major moves was becoming the first airline in Southeast Asia to order jumbo jets, the Boeing 747-200. These iconic jumbos put SIA on the map, and soon enough, people started associating the airline with top-notch service, world-class cabins, and the sound of the Singapore Girl saying, "Would you like some champagne?"

The Singapore Girl takes flight

The Singapore Girl has been around since the very start of SIA. Introduced in 1972 as part of the airline's branding campaign, she's now one of the most recognisable symbols in aviation. The ad campaign focused on service excellence, showing the world that flying with SIA wasn’t just about getting from point A to point B — it was about doing it in style.

Decked out in the iconic sarong kebaya designed by French couturier Pierre Balmain, the Singapore Girl represents SIA's impeccable service. You can find a wax figure of the Singapore Girl at Madame Tussaud’s wax museum in London!

World's firsts

In 1989, SIA became the first airline to fly the Boeing 747-400 across the Pacific. Then in 2004, it set a record for the world’s longest non-stop commercial flight with its route from Singapore to Los Angeles. Not long after, SIA also launched non-stop flights to New York.

In 2007, SIA became the first airline to fly the massive Airbus A380 — the largest passenger airliner and the only full-length double-decker jet airliner. SIA is the second biggest A380 operator as of December 2023, tied with British Airways and after Emirates.

ALSO READ: SIA slips to 2nd, Qatar Airways claims top spot as world's best airline

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.