SIA slips to 2nd, Qatar Airways claims top spot as world's best airline

National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) lost its crown as the world's best airline to Qatar Airways at the 2024 World Airline Awards on Monday (June 24).

The roles were reversed back in 2023, when SIA came up top of the list and the Middle Eastern carrier ranking second.

Since 2017, the title of Best Airline in the World has been bestowed to either of these two airlines.

Award winners are determined by travellers across the world participating in an online customer survey, carried out by London-based research firm Skytrax.

More than 100 customer nationalities participated in the surveys, conducted from September 2023 to May 2024.

Despite SIA's dip to second place in the global rankings, the national carrier did not go home empty-handed.

SIA remains the best in Asia, a highly competitive region of airline service standards, beating the likes of Emirates (3rd), ANA All Nippon Airways (4th) and Cathay Pacific Airways (5th).

At a glance, here's the top 10 best airlines in the world this year:

Qatar Airways Singapore Airlines Emirates ANA All Nippon Airways Cathay Pacific Airways Japan Airlines Turkish Airlines EVA Air Air France Swiss International Air Lines

Apart from being the best in Asia, SIA bagged a host of accolades like World's Best Airline Cabin Staff, World's Best First Class, Best Business Class in Asia and Most Family Friendly Airline in Asia, among others.

Something to note was the performance of Scoot, the budget carrier under Singapore, at the awards.

Scoot was awarded the title of World's Best Long Haul Low-Cost Airline.

It was pipped by AirAsia for the World's Best Low-Cost Airline award, a title the Malaysia budget carrier has won every year since 2010.

Record net profit

On May 15, SIA posted a record full-year net profit, proposing a higher dividend payout for shareholders and a bigger bonus for staff.

Profit-sharing bonus for staff comes in at 7.94 months, including its pilots.

This compares with a bonus of 6.65 months, which most employees received in 2023.

SIA said demand for air travel remained buoyant throughout the year. The national carrier and Scoot carried 36.4 million passengers, up 37.6 per cent from the previous year.

ALSO READ: SIA to give free unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi to economy, premium economy class passengers from July

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.