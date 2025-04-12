Award Banner
Trump optimistic on reaching deal with China, White House says

Chinese and US flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China, on April 8, 2025
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONApril 12, 2025 4:51 AM

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump is optimistic about reaching a trade deal with China, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Friday (April 11), amid an escalating trade war between the two economic giants that has battered markets.

"The president has made it very clear he's open to a deal with China," Leavitt told a press briefing. "If China continues to retaliate, it's not good for China," she added.

