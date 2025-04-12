White House says 'all hell to pay' should Iran develop nuclear weapon

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump wants Iran to know that there will be "all hell to pay" if it does not abandon its nuclear programme, his press secretary told reporters on Friday (April 11) ahead of talks on Saturday between US and Iranian delegations.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump's "ultimate objective is to ensure that Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon" and that Trump believes in diplomacy, but that "all options are on the table" if diplomatic efforts fail.

"But he's made it very clear to the Iranians, and his national security team will as well, that all options are on the table, and Iran has a choice to make. You can agree to President Trump's demand, or there will be all hell to pay, and that's how the president feels. He feels very strongly about it," Leavitt said.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff is set for talks on Saturday with an Iranian delegation in Oman. Iranian state media said Iran would be represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi as intermediary.

Trump in February restored his "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran, which includes efforts to drive its oil exports down to zero, in order to stop Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. He said earlier this week that if the talks are unsuccessful, "Iran is going to be in great danger."