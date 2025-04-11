'We ask for your support to continue in the next term': PM Wong to helm same team for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC

The People's Action Party (PAP) has announced its candidates contesting in the highly-anticipated Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC during the upcoming General Election.

At a press conference held at the constituency's Limbang branch on Saturday (April 12), incumbent MPs — Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister of State (SMS) for Manpower Zaqy Mohammad, Mayor of North West District Alex Yam and Hany Soh — stated that they will continue to represent PAP in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.

This is the first of the PAP’s official full slate introductions ahead of the General Election.

Thanking the constituency's residents for their support, PM Wong said: "All these years, we've formed close ties and strong bonds with all of you. We've watched your children and even your grandchildren grow up and walked with you through (your) life's milestones."

"We've worked hard to improve your lives and your living environment, from neighbourhood upgrades to support schemes and community initiatives. We've listened to you, and we've incorporated your feedback and ideas into our town plans for the next five years."

"So we ask for your support to continue in the next term. We pledge to serve you, support you and stand with you, and make Marsiling-Yew Tee a better home for all."

Also during the press conference, SMS Zaqy spoke about the incumbent team's existing and future rejuvenation plans for public facilities such as shelters, walkways, playgrounds and fitness centres as well as major projects like the refurbishment of Woodlands Checkpoint.

"I'm glad that many of the residents I've met on the ground in the past month [and] years, have also noticed the rejuvenation...that's been going on in Marsiling," he added.

Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC is currently anchored by PM Wong, whose team garnered 63.18 per cent of votes in the 2020 General Election, winning against the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

SDP also previously lost to PAP in 2015, amassing 31.27 per cent of the votes.

On March 30, SDP chief Chee Soon Juan confirmed that the party once again intends to contest in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.

The constituency will have 119,352 voters in the upcoming election.

