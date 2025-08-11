Daily roundup: Ada Choi's husband Max Zhang recall suffering heart attack in April — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'I felt I would die if I closed my eyes': Ada Choi's husband Max Zhang recall suffering heart attack in April

Hong Kong actress Ada Choi's husband Max Zhang revealed he had a close brush with death this April.

The 51-year-old Chinese martial arts actor is a participant in the latest season of Chinese singing reality show Call Me By Fire, and he revealed his condition to Korean-American singer-actor Lee Seung-hyun in a video released on Aug 9... » READ MORE

2. 2 Singapore drivers allegedly detained in Legoland for offering illegal ride-hailing services; cars seized

Two Singapore-registered cars were allegedly seized and their drivers detained after they offered illegal ride-hailing services on Saturday (Aug 9), China Press reported that day.

In photographs posted on a now-deleted Facebook post of the incident, multiple officers can be seen gathered around two black multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) near Legoland in Johor Bahru... » READ MORE

3. 'Fate is unstoppable': Michelle Chia weds real estate agent boyfriend in whirlwind marriage

Local actress Michelle Chia, 49, has tied the knot after a whirlwind romance.

Her husband is 41-year-old real estate agent Jackson B, and their destination wedding was held on Friday (Aug 8) on an Indonesian island, local Chinese media reported... » READ MORE

4. Government looking at lowering HDB flat eligibility age for singles, raising income ceiling for couples, families: Chee Hong Tat

The Government is looking at the possibility of raising the eligibility income ceiling for couples and families, as well as lowering the age at which singles can apply for a new Housing Board (HDB) flat, Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat has said.... » READ MORE

