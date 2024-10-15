On this date in 2007, Airbus delivered its first A380 to Singapore Airlines

Seventeen years ago today (Oct 15), Singapore Airlines (SIA) made aviation history when it took delivery of the world's first-ever Airbus A380.

This wasn't just any plane. It was the world's largest passenger jet with four powerful engines, a double-decker layout, and a wingspan of 262 feet. That's longer than an Olympic-sized swimming pool!

First flight

SIA made sure to give its A380 a star-studded debut. On Oct 25, 2007, Flight SQ380 took off from Singapore to Sydney with a full load of passengers who won the chance to fly via a charity auction. Passengers paid between US$560 (S$732) and US$100,380, with all the proceeds (a whopping US$1.3 million) going to various charities locally and in Australia.

The highs and lows

In 2008, the A380 made a special appearance in Beijing during the Summer Olympics, and in 2015, it even participated in our National Day Parade with a special livery for the SG50 celebrations. The aircraft was a regular feature on SIA's roster, including seasonal flights to destinations like Osaka.

But the A380 suffered some, ahem, turbulence through the years. Its massive frame meant that it was difficult to fill up every seat, making it tricky to turn a profit. Less than 10 years after its debut, SIA retired the first A380 it received in 2017.

The Covid-19 pandemic hit the aviation industry hard, and SIA made the tough call to retire more of these iconic planes in 2020.

The A380 legacy lives on

SIA still owns a fleet of 12 A380s today, flying routes like Singapore to London. The A380 may not have dominated the skies like Airbus originally hoped, but it certainly made its mark in the world of aviation.

SIA, always ahead of the game, has embraced newer, more efficient aircraft. It has ordered 31 of the new Boeing 777-9Xs and seven Airbus A350F — like the A380, our national carrier will also be the launch customer for the A350F.

Fun facts about the A380

Boarding the double-decker A380 is a unique experience — most airports need multiple jet bridges to load and unload passengers efficiently.

The A380 could technically fit up to 853 passengers in an all-economy layout, but airlines went for a mix of first, business, and economy class instead. SIA's A380 seats 470 passengers over two decks.

Those lucky enough to fly in SIA's A380 Suites (located on the upper level) get their own private bathroom.

