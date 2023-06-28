Dating isn't easy for OnlyFans creator Gracie Hartie, but not for reasons one would imagine

With thousands of fans worldwide, one would think that the attractive Gracie Hartie would have no trouble finding a partner.

As it turns out, this isn't actually true.

In an interview with The Daily Ketchup that was uploaded on May 15, the OnlyFans creator admitted that her job has affected her dating life.

However, it isn't in a way that people would imagine.

Gracie revealed that she faces difficulties meeting people.

"I think everybody thinks that I have a lot of suitors, so nobody dares to chase me."

Despite this, she isn't actively on the hunt for a new partner either.

"I also don't really want to hang out with a lot of people because I feel like my brand is that I'm not that easily available. That's why you have to subscribe," she explained.

She has dated a subscriber before

Though she faces difficulties in meeting new people, Gracie has actually gone out with one of her subscribers before.

"I met one subscriber but I think he came in with a plan," she revealed with a laugh, adding that he asked her out under the guise of work.

She explained that he had an "advantage" because he knew her friends and even several of the guys she dated before.

It also helped that he sent her a photo of himself when he asked her out for coffee.

"The fact that he came in and sent me a photo with his face – nobody has done that, and it's [like he was] trying to establish trust," she said.

Prior to this, Gracie also had a boyfriend when she had just started her OnlyFans career.

And while some may think that her new career changed their dynamics, it didn't.

However, the couple, who were in a long distance relationship, eventually broke up.

She started OnlyFans to protect herself

Many assume that OnlyFans creators go down this path as it's a lucrative business that brings in money.

For Gracie, that wasn't it — it was more because of an accumulation of traumatising events.

Prior to starting her OnlyFans, she actually wasn't on any social media platforms.

And then a few years back, she received an anonymous email telling her that they had her "private photos" and the person even sent her screenshots as proof.

"It was very traumatic," she said.

People would also secretly take photos of her, making her feel very uncomfortable.

"I'm very observant. Before they take out their phones, I already know they are going to take it out. Because it happened to me so often," she said, adding that in recent years, she has become more confrontational towards such people.

It didn't help that her ex-boyfriend would use these traumatic incidents against her during fights.

"So I was thinking, what's the worst thing that could happen if I put myself on the internet? Then I thought, 'I think I would be quite popular'," she recounted to The Daily Ketchup.

That's when she decided to monetise her own nudes.

