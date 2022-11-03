OnlyFans creator hiring PA for $5,800 receives applications from ex-SAF regulars, retirees and more

Getting paid handsomely to travel and work with a gorgeous OnlyFans creator sounds too good to be true.

Well, such a role does exist with OnlyFans creator Gracie Hartie recently sharing that she is looking for a personal assistant (PA).

On her website, she posted that she's offering a monthly salary of between $5,200 and $5,800, and that lucky PA will have to help her with tasks including taking photos of her, scheduling appointments and building her OnlyFans platform.

And right after she put up that advertisement, she received an overwhelming amount of attention – especially from men.

"The applications came in instantly" after the job opening went up on Tuesday (Nov 1), Hartie told AsiaOne.

Just a day after she put up that ad, she received well over 200 applications, and the numbers keep growing, she added.

Unsurprisingly, some 70 per cent of the applicants were men, while the rest women.

"People from all walks of life applied. From retirees to data analysts. The funny thing is a few insurance agents reached out to me, asking if I need advice," she revealed.

Hartie said that she is currently on holiday in Japan, and that she hasn't had time to look though all the applications just yet.

However, she has already come across a number of "hilarious" and sus ones.

One person claiming to be a retiree and day trader offered to "paint [her] like [his] French lady".

Another admitted that he takes bad photos, but still wanted to try his luck and apply for the position.

"Am an ex-SAF regular so you know I get hands dirty if that counts for work experience," he wrote cheekily.

There was even one dedicated individual who offered to go the extra mile and wash her toilet for her, with a lower pay no less.

Helping the lonely

Hartie shared with AsiaOne that she has been engaging freelance PAs all this while, and tends to avoid professional photographers as she wants to own the intellectual property (IP) of her photos.

At times, she would even "terrorise [her] friends to take pictures of [her] butt", she joked.

With projects piling up, she said that she wants an assistant to "free up [her] time", and the extra hands to help transport photography gear.

"The logistics of transporting heavy photography gear when I travel is too much for me to handle," she explained.

Hartie has been an OnlyFans creator for a year and she revealed that it has become a side hustle that she has integrated into her daily life.

She also told AsiaOne that with her platform, she hopes to help people who are lonely.

"I've come to learn that OnlyFans is not simply about tits and a**. If that's the case, people could have gotten it for free elsewhere," she said, adding that the direct messaging system on the platform helps "bridge the gap of a basic human need".

"There's a loneliness epidemic, I think this will be a growing market, a blue ocean, and I am using my time to discover what more I can do to bridge that gap."

