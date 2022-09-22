'I gotta make ends meet': Tammy Tay on how OnlyFans is helping her pay off a 6-digit loan

When the going gets tough, the tough get going.

Local influencer Tammy Tay had a six-figure debt to pay off so she started an OnlyFans account, and it is actually working, she revealed in a recent episode of online talk show Just Saying.

She took the loan in order to keep her beauty salon Fickle Beauty afloat, she said in the 15-minute video.

Tammy explained that her salon was unable to operate due to Covid-19 restrictions last year which prohibited indoor mask-off activities.

As her business suffered, she took said loan in order to pay her staff and rent.

The salon eventually reopened in 2022 but loan repayments meant Tammy needed an alternative source of income.

Back in July, Tammy had revealed that she would be creating content on OnlyFans, a popular content subscription service.

It is also widely known as a platform where sex workers can post pornographic content.

When asked about the reason behind this decision, she responded bluntly.

"I gotta make ends meet."

On a site like OnlyFans, one would think that Tammy's choice of not posting nudity — doing so is an offence in Singapore — may prove to be a hindrance.

However, the exact opposite has happened and she's raking in the cash.

"The loan is [supposed to be paid off in] five years. But if I do OF (OnlyFans), I probably could pay it off in ten months or less," Tammy shared.

She also revealed that she earns a five-digit figure each month on the platform these days — with the majority of income from the Pay Per View feature on OnlyFans. On top of the monthly subscription fee, followers can pay extra to access exclusive content.

So, what's the secret ingredient to all this success? Just boobs, according to Tammy at least.

"It's very evident on my Instagram that whenever I post something with more boobs, that will definitely get more views," she shared.

Another factor was her Instagram page didn't have that many revealing photos to start with.

"It felt like, if I were to do OnlyFans, it [revealing shots] would really be exclusive pictures."

Tammy also shared that she charges an extra $40 for Telegram chats with her subscribers, and that's not including the tips they might lavish on her.

From the outside looking in, it seems like Tammy's OnlyFans decision was the right one (financially at least).

But Tammy admitted she felt a tinge of hesitation early on.

She was aware that there would be "judgement from people" and it would be something she'd have to deal with should she stay in this field for the long term.

One question her fans would definitely want an answer to is what happens after the loan has been paid off. Would that be the end of Tammy Tay on OnlyFans?

For now, Tammy isn't sure. She mentioned that there'll come a time when she might actually run out of content and that would lead to people getting bored of her.

It's hard to imagine that being the case but for now, her account is booming, loans are being repaid and fans are titillated.

Everyone wins.

amierul@asiaone.com