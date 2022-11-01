Fancy working as a PA for $5,800 per month? This OnlyFans creator is hiring

We know that being an OnlyFans creator can be lucrative if you're popular on the platform.

For one creator, Gracie Hartie, her gig must be doing swimmingly well given that she has recently put up a hiring notice for an OnlyFans personal assistant on her website.

Getting to work with Hartie isn't the only attractive offer on the table — she's offering the lucky candidate a salary of between $5,200 and $5,800.

So, what's part of the job scope?

Aside from the opportunity to travel, the personal assistant will need to help Hartie manage collaborations with other international gravure creators, which for the uninitiated, are primarily Japanese female influencers who dress provocatively.

They will also need to help her build content for her OnlyFans platform as well as "create eye-catching visuals and captions" for her social media.

Proficiency in photography is a must and if you're adept in videography as well, it's a plus.

Apart from that, the assistant needs to help coordinate travel arrangements, schedule appointments, meetings and events arrangements.

The job is only open to Singaporeans and Permanent Residents and the minimum education requirement is 'O' Levels.

It wasn't mentioned in the post if only women need apply.

Another OnlyFans creator who has been in the limelight recently is Siew Pui Yi, whom many also know as MsPuiyi.

Apart from the recent drama with fellow OnlyFans creator Titus Low, Siew also shared more about why she became a creator with influencer Tan Jianhao earlier this month.

During the interview, she revealed that she only started OnlyFans because hackers allegedly threatened to leak her nudes in 2019.

The constant blackmailing gave her many sleepless nights and if the woman said that she would "rather earn from [her] content than let someone earn".

If given a choice, she "would not do it".

Illegal to transmit obscene material

In a written response to a parliamentary question earlier this year, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said that while not all content posted on OnlyFans is objectionable, "we must ensure that such content creation platforms do not expose Singaporeans to the risk of exploitation and abuse, especially our youth".

Teo was responding to a parliamentary question by Nominated Member of Parliament Dr Shahira Abdullah back then.

"Realistically, however, it will not be possible to block all objectionable or obscene content on the internet," Teo added.

"That is why we must look beyond banning and take a holistic approach to deal with such content."

Under Singapore's Penal Code, it is illegal to transmit any obscene material by electronic means.

It is also illegal to participate in or receive profits from any business where obscene materials are transmitted by electronic means or advertise the sale of obscene materials.

Earlier this month, Titus Low Kaide was sentenced to three weeks' jail and fined $3,000 for transmitting obscene materials on OnlyFans and continuing to access his account despite the authorities warning him not to do so.

melissateo@asiaone.com