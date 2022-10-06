'I don't need any more publicity stunts': Ms Puiyi clarifies deleted steamy TikTok, shades Titus Low

The battle might be over, but perhaps the war is only just beginning for YouTuber Titus Low.

Malaysian influencer Siew Pui Yi, has come out and fired a parting shot to the 22-year-old following their online drama.

The two recently collaborated and released a suggestive TikTok video – in which Titus can be seen provocatively caressing Pui Yi's lips and chin – that upset Titus' wife Cheryl Chin.

After the eight-second clip – released on Oct 4 – was taken down, Pui Yi took to her TikTok to address the matter.

Calling the situation a misunderstanding, Pui Yi said that all her videos with Titus — including a YouTube video which had been in the pipeline — would not be uploaded "in the near future".

Though the 23-year-old, better known as MsPuiyi online, seemed at ease as she explained the situation, she did get a tad salty in the comment section.

Despite wishing the couple all the best in her video, Pui Yi couldn't resist throwing some shade at her ex-collaborator.

She appeared to shade Titus, saying, "If you know your partner isn't ok, you should directly reject. Not telling me everything is fine and approve. I flew five of my crew down and expenses [sic]."

Pui Yi, who has 19.5 million followers on Instagram, didn't pull her punches, saying that she "[doesn't] need any more publicity stunts".

She also thanked her fans for their support throughout the incident.

Meanwhile, Titus was quick to provide his clarification via his TikTok.

The soon-to-be daddy stated that both Cheryl and Pui Yi have "settled things privately" and called for forgiveness from all parties involved as well as his fans. He also promised that "it wouldn't happen again".

https://www.tiktok.com/@tituslow/video/7150958285062016258?is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7150958285062016258&web_id=7145017837760431

But it seems that not all fault rests squarely on Titus' broad shoulders, with Cheryl admitting that she might have been "manipulative".

In two TikTok videos, she confessed that the hysterical crying footage that she had used in her reaction video was from a separate breakdown.

Cheryl has since taken down the reaction video in question, and apologised for her behaviour, claiming that she was emotional and vulnerable at the time.

"I know it's not right. I know it's very manipulative to lie about it, but I was breaking down. It still hurts the same, how I feel is still validated."

https://www.tiktok.com/@cherb8ar/video/7151066745732664577?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7151066745732664577

She went on to say that she knew of Titus and Pui Yi collaboration, but felt a miscommunication did occur regarding boundaries that led to her "airing her dirty laundry online".

Ending off on a positive note, Cheryl claimed to be over the saga and urged the online community to stop bashing her husband and Pui Yi.

She issued a rallying cry for people to be kinder online because we don't know what others might be going through.

https://www.tiktok.com/@cherb8ar/video/7150971593458502914?_r=1&_t=8WFbXMENTMI&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7150971593458502914

With such positive vibes, it seems Cheryl is well on her way on the path to recovery to be the best version of herself. Let's hope Titus will be right there with her...

