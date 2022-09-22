Call him 'Daddy': Titus Low and Cheryl Chin are having a baby, say they're 'very excited'

Yes, Daddy.

Soon enough, Titus Low will be hearing those words from his own child.

On Wednesday (Sept 21), the OnlyFans-star-turned-YouTuber and his wife Cheryl Chin announced in a YouTube video that they are expecting a child.

It was only in June 2202 that the pair announced their engagement.

Back then, speculation was rife that the relationship was fake, but we guess the proof is in the positive pregnancy test.

The couple shared that they have been keeping the news under wraps for quite a while now, but felt it was the right time to share the joy with their fans.

"As of today, I am three months pregnant so I am just beginning my second trimester," Cheryl, 21, said with glee.

Titus, on the other hand, honestly shared that his immediate reaction to hearing of Cheryl's pregnancy was one of shock.

A possible reason was that he was barely awake when Cheryl showed him her positive pregnancy test seven weeks ago.

The 22-year-old laughed as he recalled trying to decipher whether this was an elaborate prank from his wife.

But now, Titus is more than excited to "see [his] kid in a few months' time".

And why shouldn't he be? Having a child can be a life-changing experience and the couple seems to be loving the idea of being future parents.

The YouTube video included a clip where Cheryl is having an ultrasound scan and the baby's legs appear to be "kicking".

Separately, Titus dropped a TikTok clip yesterday of the ultrasound scan appointment.

https://www.tiktok.com/@tituslow/video/7145835569950559489

"We are very excited about this journey and we can't wait to share with you guys the whole experience of becoming young parents," Titus said.

He added that it wasn't a shotgun marriage and he married Cheryl because he loves her and "wants to start a family with [her]".

If you're keen on seeing how their loved ones reacted to this news, have a watch.

ALSO READ: Titus Low admits to knowing he truly loves Cheryl Chin only 'after the proposal'

amierul@asiaone.com