Titus Low admits to knowing he truly loves Cheryl Chin only 'after the proposal'

There's no denying that honesty and transparency are well-valued traits in any relationship.

But maybe, certain things are best kept under wraps, away from our loved ones.

OnlyFans star-turned-YouTuber Titus Low and his Malaysian fiancee Cheryl Chin participated in a rather interesting couple activity and posted an eight-minute video of it on YouTube last Sunday (July 17).

Get your mind out of the gutter, it's nothing close to that kind of couple activity.

Instead, they were recording content that was requested by many of their fans — taking on questions that other couples might be "too afraid to answer".

Alas, it seemed like that might have also applied to them.

'You need to be very deep and very honest'

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Titus & Cheryl

Cheryl, 21, set some rules from the get-go — be very honest and don't give vague answers. On the other hand, Titus, 22, told her not to take anything he said "too hard".

"How can I be a better partner to you?" he asked Cheryl.

She replied swiftly: "Okay so point A, just learn to open up more."

She added that her intention wasn't to put him or anyone else down, but he sometimes "just hides in a cave" and keeps quiet on his own.

"If you're gonna spend the rest of your life with someone, you better start opening up to them," Cheryl suggested as she turned to Titus and chuckled.

He simply responded with a slight nod. Yikes.

On to the next round and Cheryl posed her question: "Is there anything you feel like you can't talk to me about?"

Titus' reply hinted at Cheryl's earlier assessment about him keeping to himself at times. After attempting to explain why he chooses to be cautious when dealing with others potentially judging him, even Titus admitted he might be rambling.

When Cheryl nudged him for a reply, he finally said: "Okay, maybe stuff I'm not comfortable talking about. Those are the things I can't share."

'When did you realise you fell in love with me?'

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Titus & Cheryl

Cheryl finally asked her partner the question she's always wanted to know the answer to: "When did you realise you fell in love with me?"

She was undeniably excited about this "happy question" but Titus provided a curveball answer instead.

"I don't think it was like one day but it was over time you know," he said.

When pressed to provide a specific moment, Titus simply said: "Umm, after the proposal".

Cheryl was caught completely off-guard by just how honest he was, even letting out a gasp before regaining her composure and replying: "Oh, okay cool."

In another attempt to express the thought process behind his answers, Titus mentioned how one could "just laugh it off like a joke" if his marriage proposal was rejected.

"So, if you say no then I'll just treat the proposal as a joke. If you say yes then I'll treat it seriously," he added.

Both admitted to having quarrels and those disagreements seeded some doubt about their relationship.

There are plenty more questions (and potentially awkward scenarios) in the full video below.

Just last month, Titus shared about their engagement on social media. It was initially thought to be a prank but he confirmed he and Cheryl are engaged and "happily together".

