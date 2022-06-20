Is their engagement a prank? Titus Low clarifies rumours on his relationship with Cheryl Chin and shares other interesting facts

Love at first sight or publicity stunt? OnlyFans creator turned YouTuber Titus Low and Malaysian influencer Cheryl Chin certainly got fans talking with their shocking engagement announcement.

Naturally, many of us are curious to know more about their relationship — especially since the whole thing happened in a matter of weeks.

Here are some facts you should know about the pair.

Are they really engaged? Or is the whole thing a prank?

The couple has been all over TikTok showing off their relationship and also confirmed that they are engaged in multiple YouTube videos. However, there still seem to be some doubters out there.

In fact, Titus' parents themselves aren't fully convinced that the engagement is real, the 22-year-old told us.

Speculation was also renewed after the OnlyFan's creator uploaded a TikTok yesterday (June 20) which said: "After being married for a week, we decided it's best for us to call this off and go our separate ways. Thank you for the support."

However, at the end of the clip was a meme which said "you just got #krissed". For the uninitiated, 'Krissing' is trending social media prank format which involves grabbing the victim's attention with a shocking claim, before revealing that it is false by cutting to a clip of Kris Jenner dancing to Lady Marmalade.

The video prompted media reports that the couple's engagement itself was a prank.

But it seems that the engagement is very real — Titus called one report "fake news" in a TikTok comment.

He also told AsiaOne that he and Cheryl are still engaged and "happily together", so there's your answer.

Titus proposed to Cheryl in a hotpot restaurant

Titus proposing to Cheryl. PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Titus & Cheryl

In case you're curious how Titus popped the question, the actual proposal happened in a hotpot restaurant at 4.20am, just six hours after they had officially gotten together as boyfriend and girlfriend, the pair revealed in a video on their joint YouTube channel.

Titus said that the supper session was supposed to be a celebration of their first day together.

During the meal, their friend Debbie Soon suggested that they just get engaged and the pair decided that it was actually a good idea.

"To be honest, I was just in a YOLO (you only live once) mood and I was just like you know what, this guy makes me happy," Cheryl shared, adding that they were both "a little too spontaneous".

"Things felt right, so that's why we decided to go ahead," Titus also said.

It isn't a shotgun marriage

It's easy to assume that the entire proposal happened because Cheryl may be pregnant, but the couple also clarified in their YouTube video that this is definitely not the case.

"This is not a shotgun marriage, Cheryl is not pregnant yet," Titus said firmly.

However, Cheryl did confess that she actually hopes to have a baby in the future.

"Let's see how things go. If it comes, it comes," Titus added.

Cheryl loves that Titus can play the piano

Titus playing the piano for Cheryl. PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Titus & Cheryl

Apart from how Titus makes her feel, another thing that attracted Cheryl is his ability to play the piano.

"I have a thing for guys who play the piano," she admitted.

"When he was playing, I was sitting behind and was simping, basically, I was like, 'I want to marry this man'," shared Cheryl.

Cheryl cancelled her plans to Los Angeles for Titus

When Los Angeles-based Cheryl flew to Malaysia and Singapore for a three-week holiday, she definitely didn't imagine that she would get hitched, much less to Titus.

So when it came time for her to fly back to the US, she and Titus discussed the possibility of having a long-distance relationship.

However, on the flight back home, Cheryl realised that she would rather be with Titus and decided to return to Singapore after three days.

"I was thinking, right now, my life has literally changed overnight, I would genuinely want to be with my partner, I would want to spend time with him, I wouldn't want to be apart from him," Cheryl elaborated.

So, she told Titus that she would be coming back the following week as she would be going to New York.

Little did he know that Cheryl was already in Singapore and hiding at YouTuber Tan Jianhao's house, waiting to surprise Titus.

Cheryl surprising Titus. PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Titus & Cheryl

Cheryl's parents have accepted Titus

Understandably, Cheryl's parents were a little shocked upon hearing the news and "thought it was a joke".

"At first, they weren't too sure about me, but after a while of talking and everything, they accepted me, which made me feel very happy," Titus recounted emotionally.

"One thing that my dad said that really touched my heart was that 'If I can't control her, I'd rather support her', and that is good parenting right there," added Cheryl.

On the other hand, Titus' parents are still "quite shocked". He also said that Cheryl has yet to meet them as "they're too busy".

