Titus Low appears to announce engagement to mystery woman — here’s what we know

Could OnlyFans creator Titus Low possibly be engaged?

In a tweet on June 6, the 22-year-old posted some photos that suggest so.

The first image featured two polaroids where Titus could be seen kissing a red-haired lady dressed in a wedding gown. In the second shot, he was snapped squatting next to a bunch of roses that spelt out the words "I love u".

"So this just happened," he tweeted along with a shocked face and ring emoji.

So this just happened 😳💍 pic.twitter.com/xgOsF9r23c — Titus Low (@tituslow22) June 6, 2022

In a separate tweet in the same thread, he also said that it was "a very unplanned engagement".

Additionally, on Instagram, he shared another photo of a room decorated with balloons and flower petals, which seemed like the aftermath of a huge celebration.

As of the time of writing, his tweet has gathered more than 170 retweets and 2,200 likes, while his Instagram post has over 19,600 likes and 100 comments.

Unsurprisingly, most netizens are shocked by the news and are itching to know the identity of the mystery lady.

Others are a little more sceptical of the whole situation — some questioned if the set-up was for a photoshoot or "promotional" piece, while other sharp-eyed netizens noticed that there was no ring.

And then there are those who are just disappointed that the baby-faced heartthrob is off the market.

While Titus didn't officially reveal who he's supposedly engaged to, netizens speculate that it could be Cheryl Chin, a Malaysian influencer who is also a talent under Titan Digital Media.

Recently, Cheryl also posted a Reel on her Instagram featuring Titus.

When AsiaOne asked Titus about the engagement, the content creator simply shared that he "will post a video soon".

For the uninitiated, Titus catapulted to fame when he started his OnlyFans career last year after realising there was a demand for his racy pictures.

In a video earlier this year, he also revealed that he had gotten the "job" so he could afford his independent lifestyle.

Unfortunately, in December last year, he was charged in court for allegedly sharing images of his private parts on the platform.

However, despite the pickle he had put himself in, Titus revealed that he "only regrets not starting earlier".

In an interview with Los Angeles Times, Titus also confessed that he's prepared to move overseas to restart his OnlyFans career and is considering places like London and the United States.

