MsPuiyi says she would not post risque content if given the choice

Malaysian influencer Siew Pui Yi who goes by the moniker MsPuiyi, has been posting racy photos on online platform OnlyFans for two years now.

While it has given her massive fame and fortune, would the 24-year-old have done the same had she not been blackmailed by hackers who threatened to release her nudes?

"I would not do it," Siew revealed to Singaporean influencer Tan Jianhao on The Titan Podcast recently.

But when Tan alluded that Siew would rather "remain innocent and broke" when given the choice, the latter clarified that it's not that she preferred to be penniless.

Siew said: "It's all very pretty and nice, but [I] did lose a lot of things in return.

https://www.tiktok.com/@thetitanpodcast/video/7154700256196791553

"I had a boyfriend at that time, but I kind of sacrificed my relationship because of my career and image [progression]."

In a 50-second clip of the podcast that was shared on TikTok, Siew said that due to the nature of the industry, she had to be aware of how she portrayed herself in public - on how she spoke and the people she chose to interact with.

Earlier in the podcast, Siew recalled how she "straightway" shared her nudes on OnlyFans after hackers allegedly threatened to leak them in 2019.

The constant blackmailing had caused her plenty of sleepless nights, Siew said, adding that the media publicity from the alleged hacking incident also led to more people asking for her nudes.

"You would rather earn from your content than let someone earn," Tan chimed in.

"My thought was just like, 'I would like to die in my own hands'," Siew replied, while agreeing with the podcast host's comment that she did not initially join OnlyFans to monetise her nudes, but rather to not "give power" to the hackers.

However, several netizens on TikTok were unconvinced that Siew would forge a different career path if given the choice.

"Enjoy all the money and fame already then say want to remain innocent," a netizen scoffed, while another claimed that Siew is a great actor.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/The Titan Podcast

But a netizen pointed out that making sacrifices for a successful career is part of growing up.

In a past incident in April where she had taken her risque image too far, Siew shared photos of herself wearing an ao dai (traditional Vietnamese outfit for women) without the accompanying pants.

She later removed the racy photos from Facebook and issued an apology after Vietnamese netizens called her out for being disrespectful.

And earlier in October, Siew's steamy collaboration with local YouTuber Titus Low had caused netizens to question the latter's faithfulness to his wife Cheryl Chin.

Siew later removed the controversial eight-second clip, but not without throwing some shade at her ex-collaborator in the comments section.

"I have 19.5 million followers, I don't need anymore publicity stunts," Siew wrote.

