Titus Low's steamy TikTok collab with MsPuiyi leaves wife Cheryl Chin in tears

Local YouTuber Titus Low, and Malaysian influencer Siew Pui Yi (more commonly known as MsPuiyi) working together on a TikTok video. What could possibly go wrong?

From Cheryl Chin's point of view, plenty.

The eight-second TikTok video posted on Tuesday (Oct 4) sparked plenty of drama online, and left Titus' wife Cheryl in tears.

While the clip is short, the consequences for Titus could potentially last a little longer.

With Pui Yi, 23, leaning on Titus' chest, the two look pretty close in the video.

https://www.tiktok.com/@ms_puiyi/video/7150591181540412698?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7135660592895346178

Pui Yi goes on to provocatively play with her lips as Titus looks on.

Titus, 22, then rubs his finger around Pui Yi's jaw and lips.

In the comments section, a number of netizens wondered just how Cheryl would react to this video.

One TikTok user said that Titus would be sleeping on the sofa tonight.

Another asked, "Isn't he like married... and a father?" .

Titus and Cheryl got engaged weeks after knowing each other and recently announced they are having a baby together.

Cheryl herself commented on the video, asking: "I guess this is content but there's boundaries, no?"

The comment is no longer up.

Though she ended the comment with a smiling emoji, the 21-year-old's latest TikTok video suggests she was far from comfortable with what she saw.

https://www.tiktok.com/@candytingchan/video/7150662345310653697?_r=1&_t=8WEGKtqBBz8&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=715066234531065369

In the video reply to Titus' and Pui Yi's video, Cheryl seems to be in a distraught state, with tears running down her cheeks.

"Nobody in the world deserves to go through this even if it was all for content," the caption read.

Cheryl has since taken down the video.

In the aftermath of the controversy, Pui Yi stood up for Titus and mentioned how lucky Cheryl is to have a "very faithful man and a good father figure".

Cheryl responded on Instagram by thanking Pui Yi for clearing the air with her.

She said that "only strong women bring other women up", before mentioning that Pui Yi definitely falls into that category of women.

Well, looks like its all water under the bridge.

But if you happen to be a married man like Titus, it might be best to stay clear of the lips of your friend or acquaintance. Just a thought.

