Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'

PHOTO: Instagram/jadeseah
jade seah
Her World Online

He needs his mum's approval on everything, while she can do no wrong (even when she's at fault).

He's clueless in the domestic department, and probably has no intention of moving out to live independently.

I'm talking about the mama's boys or mummy's boys - men who are greatly influenced by or attached to their mothers.

Many of my girlfriends have dated mummy's boys, and the horror stories range from the fights they have had (involving *gulp* his mum), reporting to Mummy on every detail, to as far as not letting the girlfriend take a bite out of a dish she prepared for her precious offspring. 

You'll see me running for the hills at the first sign of a man who is overly attached to his mother.

Sure, there are some upsides to dating a mummy's boy - being more in touch with his feelings, perhaps having better manners, and being more communicative and respectful towards women - but the positives end there.

I'll never be numero uno in his life.

That spot is occupied by one woman - his mum.

Before you date a mummy's boy, you have to be okay with it. Else, you'd be fighting a losing battle in this relationship.

For me, I need to be Number One in my man's life.

Besides, I don't find mummy's boys sexy. A manly man who is independent is what I find attractive.

I certainly don't want to baby a fully-grown man. Friends yes, but lovers with a man-child? Erm, no thanks.

I have a friend who once dated a mummy's boy.

Their dinner dates were confined to mummy's home-cooked meals - seven days a week - because "mum's food is the best".

Others had to learn how to cook their boyfriend's favourite dishes from his mum.

Sadly, I'm no domestic goddess and that makes me an immediate "fail".

But the worst is having to seek mummy's opinion on nearly everything, including his wardrobe and car.

Imagine house-hunting as a trio with his mum, who has the final say of what's your dream flat.

Still, while such a relationship may not work for me, it could work for other women. 

Me? I'll stick with the manly man.

His insensitive and uncommunicative ways may drive me nuts, but that's when I reach out to my girlfriends, and my wonderful mummy.

Hey, no one ever said anything about not dating mummy's girls, right?

This article was first published in Her World Online

More about
Lifestyle Dating/Relationships

TRENDING

Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court&#039;s order
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court's order
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Blackpink&#039;s Lisa is Asia&#039;s most beautiful woman, actor Xiao Zhan rated most handsome
Blackpink's Lisa is Asia's most beautiful woman, actor Xiao Zhan rated most handsome
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China&#039;s Huashan Mountain
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads&#039; big age gap
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads' big age gap
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Huawei is launching the Mate 30 series in Singapore this week. Should you even bother?
Huawei is launching the Mate 30 series in Singapore this week. Should you even bother?
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14
I&#039;ve been single for the last 8 years and no, there&#039;s nothing wrong with me
I've been single for the last 8 years and no, there's nothing wrong with me

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke

SERVICES