Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'

He needs his mum's approval on everything, while she can do no wrong (even when she's at fault).

He's clueless in the domestic department, and probably has no intention of moving out to live independently.

I'm talking about the mama's boys or mummy's boys - men who are greatly influenced by or attached to their mothers.

Many of my girlfriends have dated mummy's boys, and the horror stories range from the fights they have had (involving *gulp* his mum), reporting to Mummy on every detail, to as far as not letting the girlfriend take a bite out of a dish she prepared for her precious offspring.

You'll see me running for the hills at the first sign of a man who is overly attached to his mother.

Sure, there are some upsides to dating a mummy's boy - being more in touch with his feelings, perhaps having better manners, and being more communicative and respectful towards women - but the positives end there.

I'll never be numero uno in his life.

That spot is occupied by one woman - his mum.