Why dating a mummy's boy isn't a bad thing, says Jason Godfrey

You may be wrong if you think dating a mama's boy doesn't sound like having a crazy, sexy good time.

I fail at being the bad boy, but a mama's boy is pretty much what I am, and someone who's agreeable but confident - all thanks to mama.

Now, the mama's boy is polite - and he doesn't want to argue with authoritative figures and just wants everyone to get along, get you home, and perhaps, serve you a delicious meal (if he can cook).

Sure, the picture of you sitting on the couch chilling isn't quite as sexy as having the brooding bad boy sweeping you off your feet. But he's responsible.

He ensures the taxes get paid on time, the mortgages are taken care of, and the toilet paper is stocked up! Everything about him runs like a well-oiled engine.

He, too, is sensitive, caring, and a creature of empathy - thanks to the incredible amount of time spent with mama.