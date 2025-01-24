DBS/POSB launches limited-edition home scent reminiscent of mandarin oranges for CNY

In celebration of Chinese New Year, DBS/POSB has launched its limited-edition home scent Abundance.

Created in collaboration with Singapore-based creative agency The Secret Little Agency, Abundance features a light and citrusy scent, similar to mandarin oranges, DBS/POSB shared on Friday (Jan 24).

This home scent looks to embody the essence of Chinese New Year traditions with its warm and refreshing fragrance.

How to get it?

From now until Feb 5, customers simply have to send an eGift or load a QR Ang Bao (of at least $8) via DBS PayLah! to redeem a bottle of Abundance.

Grab a screenshot of the completed transaction and head over to any of the following redemption locations: Westgate, One Punggol, Our Tampines Hub, River HongBao at Gardens by the Bay.

Note that each PayLah! user can only redeem one bottle of Abundance.

Also, redemption dates and hours may differ across different locations. Head to POSB website for more information.

Apart from Abundance, DBS/POSB is rewarding customers who embrace digital gifting via its $8,888 Abundance giveaway, with over 1,000 prizes of $8,888 and $88 up for grabs.

The $8,888 Abundance Giveaway ends Feb 18. To earn a chance:

Send an eGift or load a QR Ang Bao (of minimum $8) on the PayLah! app Keep your total cash withdrawals below $500 during this period

This isn't its first foray into scents. In 2024, DBS/POSB celebrated Chinese New Year by bottling the scent of 'huat' (prosperity in Hokkien).

Calling it Huat Eau de Parfum, this scent was created to "embody the spirit of abundance and good fortune".

