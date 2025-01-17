From elegant to unconventional: Red packet designs to look out for this Chinese New Year

They say it's what's on the inside that counts — and while this is especially true when it comes to red packets, many of us will also appreciate a unique ang bao design.

Here are some you can look out for this festive period.

More ang bao designs will be added as we approach Chinese New Year, so watch this space!

Sentosa

Sentosa's red packets come in two classic Lunar New Year colours — red and gold — and might look at first like any other regular, albeit elegant, red packet.

But when you take a closer look, you'll notice the intricately embossed details — consisting of flowers, palms and waves (very on-theme for the island of fun).

The red packet is also printed with a bespoke four-character poem composed by Liang Wern Fook, a Xinyao (Singaporean Chinese folk song) singer-composer and Chinese literature academic in collaboration with Sentosa.

Written in gold foil, the poem is meant to evoke a sense of joy and rejuvenation in sharing cherished moments with loved ones for Lunar New Year and the year ahead.

The red packet can also be unfolded to reveal a QR code, which includes instructions on how to turn this red packet into a paper crane for some fun festive crafting.

From now until Feb 12, you can get a complimentary set of these red packets with a minimum spend of $128 in one day at Sentosa ($98 for Islander members).

More information can be found on their website.

Jaguar

Jaguar's red packet shows that keeping it simple doesn't mean it has to be boring.

To celebrate the year of the snake, Jaguar's red packets come in a classic red design — with the front part of the red packet completely embossed with gold details to mimic snake scales.

A great thing about this design is that while it's very apt for this particular zodiac year, it's still subtle enough to be used for the following years.

Mondrian Singapore Duxton

To be honest, when I first laid eyes on this particular red packet, I thought it was from the Magnum ice-cream brand — probably due to the chocolate-brown design and golden embossed 'M' on the back.

But it's actually from Mondrian Singapore Duxton.

The front of the red packet features the hotel's name in gold, alongside a snake in the style of a Chinese calligraphy brush stroke — combining modernity and tradition.

Hilton Singapore Orchard

Hilton Singapore Orchard's red packets come in two colours — a festive red ideal for Lunar New Year and deep royal blue that somewhat evokes a feeling of quiet opulence.

Both versions are decked out in what seem like vanilla orchids, which according to some sources, symbolise luxury and richness.

Some of the flowers are a pastel yellow colour and lined with gold details, and some are monochromatic with the red packet's background, which helps to add a little more depth and modernity to the otherwise sophisticated and classic design.

Trust Bank

Trust Bank's red packets are Snakes and Ladders-themed — a clever way to welcome the year of the snake because not only does it incorporate the zodiac sign of the year, ladders also represent moving upwards — a common theme in Chinese well wishes.

In fact, one out of three of their red packet designs include the quote Bu bu gao sheng, which translates to mean ascending step by step. This auspicious phrase is typically said to those who want to advance in their careers.

The other two variations of the red packet include quotes like she nian da ji (an abundance of luck in the Year of the Snake) and wu fu lin men (may the five blessings come to your home).

The red packets come in three colours — orange, hot pink and a deep fuchsia — all of them slipped into a bright-blue sleeve embossed with colourful snakes, golden ladders and holographic tiles. When you pull the red packet out of the sleeve, you'll be met with a fun surprise.

Spend a minimum of $88 on any Trust card and you'll get a redemption coupon to collect two sets of these red packets. Then, present the coupon at the Trust Experience Centre at one of these four Fairprice outlets: Vivocity, Paya Lebar Quarter, Hougang 1 or Jem.

Available from now until Jan 26.

Geneco

Designed with sustainability in mind, Geneco's red packet is made from 100 per cent recycled paper.

Inspired by Singapore's green heritage, the red packet comes in muted maroon and blue colours — embossed with a golden emblem of what appears to be palm trees and the Chinese character fu (prosperity), to add to the Lunar New Year vibe without being over the top.

The Geneco red packet sets are limited to the first 50 visitors who pledge their support and write a well wish at their Bugis Junction pop-up event, running from now until Jan 19 from 10am to 10pm.

Mini

At first glance, you might not realise that this is a red packet.

Unlike the long, rectangular red packets that we're used to, Mini's red packet comes in a square shape — and almost like an ode to their brand name, it's small and compact in size.

Colour wise, the red packet also takes on an unconventional colourway — blue, purple and green with a pop of orange in the middle to add to the festive spirit.

There's also a tab on the red packet that you can tear open to reveal a quote that says: "Let your good fortune roll in like a Mini."

To stand a chance at winning these red packets (while stocks last), join Mini Singapore's Instagram giveaway by liking their post published on Jan 6, following their Facebook and Instagram and tagging three friends.

More information is available on their Instagram account.

The Singapore Mint

The Singapore Mint's red packet comes in the classic ang bao red that most aunties and uncles love to give out — with a dash of modernity.

The main design on the red packet is a holographic snake, accompanied by other auspicious items like sycees, coins and well wishes.

From now until Feb 28, you can redeem two packs of these red packets at any Singapore Mint retail store with a minimum spend of $100 in a single receipt.

Porsche

Porsche's red packets might just be as sleek as their cars.

The red packet itself is somewhat simple — coming in a warm yellow colour embossed with a snake scale pattern.

The complementing sleeve is red and has cut-outs that would reveal the yellow snake scales when put together — creating a classy and festive look.

Ya Ge

Ya Ge's red packets are one of the timeless ones that you can use any year — a yellow red packet decorated with plum blossoms and koi.

According to some Chinese cultures, koi and plum blossoms are both auspicious symbols that represent good luck, prosperity and perseverance.

To add a little something more to the design of the red packets, the koi's fins and scales feature reflective gold and orange details.

EFG International

This one is bound to make it to at least some of our mothers' Facebook or Instagram posts.

Featuring an intricate lace cut-out in the shape of peonies as their main design — EFG International's elegant red packets are designed to symbolise the blooms of spring, which represents prosperity, luck and new beginnings in Chinese culture.

And as a subtle nod to the year of the snake, a corner of the red packet is also embellished with a monochromatic shiny snake scale design.

Yishun Central Merchant Association

Yishun Central Merchant Association's red packets are definitely a conversation starter — printed with caricatures of Member of Parliament (MP) for Nee Soon GRC Faishal Ibrahim among members of the association.

The red packets come in three designs all with a matte red background — and there's even one with just the MP.

Each design features a different Lunar New Year greeting — all of which are well wishes for fortune and prosperity.

These fun red packets will be given out during a walkabout in Nee Soon Central (Avenue 6, 7 and 9) on Jan 25.

