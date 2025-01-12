Lunar New Year meals to share with friends and family

The Lunar New Year is all about abundance. More is more, and you'll want to keep it red, huat and gold. To that end, this list of restaurants has some suggestions for bountiful meals like buffets and cognac-infused feasts.

If, however, you're still reeling from the Christmas holiday season and want to keep your CNY meals a little more low-key, there are also options that'll give you all the auspicious-sounding foods without busting your waistline.

CNY Set Menu at Chatterbox

For a Lunar New Year meal of comforting classics, head to Chatterbox where the festive set menu ($80 per person) offers a communal dining experience steeped in local heritage.

Enjoy nostalgic bites like golden crumb scallops and kueh pie tee, followed by sharing dishes such as wok-fried prawns in homemade soy sauce and braised sea cucumber with abalone.

The iconic Mandarin chicken rice complements all this. The meal concludes with a refreshing coconut ice cream, adding a tropical note to the festivities.

Hennessy Tasting Menus at Cherry Garden

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DEUlENlTER5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

If Hennessy equates huat for your family, make your reservation for Cherry Garden's Hennessy Tasting Menus now. Two menus are available (from $4,888 for 10 guests) from Jan 13 to Feb 12, 2025, with a five-day advance reservation.

The meal pairs refined Cantonese classics such as four-head South African abalone with sea cucumber, roasted suckling pig, and braised ee-fu noodles with Hokkaido scallops and prawns, with the nuanced notes of Hennessy for a proper bougie feast.

Fortune Set Menu at Collective

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DDg68BhSwHs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Keep it simple but bountiful with Collective's three-course Fortune Set Menu ($58 per person). Available for dine-in from Jan 6 to Feb 14, the lunch set features traditional favourites reimagined with contemporary culinary flair, such as stir-fried nian gao, and a refreshing summer berries panna cotta.

This comes with a semi-buffet of tempting starters and sides, including a festive mandarin orange salad, glistening bak kwa slices, and melt-in-your-mouth peanut cookies. Every table of five full-paying adults can also toss to a prosperous Year of the Snake with a complimentary small yu sheng.

Lunar New Year Buffet at Oscar's, Conrad Centennial Singapore

Buffet restaurant Oscar's gets transformed into one big reunion dinner venue from Jan 20 to Feb 12. The lavish spread will feature global and local flavours, alongside highlights such as its Signature Ice Bar laden with fresh seafood, smoky grilled items from the charcoal BBQ, and a DIY yu sheng station.

Special festive items such as braised fish maw with "fa chai" and claypot garlic rice with salted fish, baby abalone and mushrooms will make an appearance between the eve and the second day of Lunar New Year, from Jan 28 to 30. During this period, every table will enjoy a complimentary yu sheng.

CNY Set Menus at Tien Court

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DEMzZ-tJD9P/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Tien Court's master chef Lui Wing Keung's set menus turn the spotlight on Teochew culinary traditions. Available from Jan 10 to Feb 12, the menus (from $138) feature fine Teochew dishes like braised fish maw in golden pumpkin soup, Teochew braised Irish Silver Hill duck, and roasted suckling pig.

On the vegetarian menu are options like double-boiled monkey head mushroom with bamboo pith and stir-fried mock prawn with asparagus, lily bulb and cashews.

Come as a pair or a table of 10 — the restaurant has menus for gatherings large or small. Early bird discounts are available before Jan 15, so grab them for a prosperous start to the New Year!

[[nid:712733]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.