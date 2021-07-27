Deal alert: The standing vacuum special edition

The standing vacuum special edition

Vacuum cleaners used to be mere household appliances that nobody thought could ever change. Then a man named Dyson changed things with a bagless vacuum cleaner, and now we have wireless standing vacuums that are meant to be easier to use and clean better.

This week we look at some that are on sale so you can really clean up.

PHOTO: Dyson

Enjoy powerful suction with the Dyson V8 Absolute’s digital V8 motor that can spin up to 107,000rpm as you clean up to 40 min.

It also comes with advanced filtration that captures allergens and expels cleaner air than the air you breathe. And when you’ve got the dirt after you clean, you don’t need to touch it to empty the vacuum cleaner. Just push a button and release the dirt into your bin.

You can buy it now for $549 and save $50 off the usual price of $599. It also comes with free shipping.

Check out the deal here.

PHOTO: LG

Find out the difference Made in Korea makes with the LG A9K-Core. Clean your entire house easily with 120 min of clean time and see why you need a five-step filtration system with dust filter collection. There is a 10-year warranty on the motor that has three different cleaning modes (Normal, Power, Turbo).

Buy it now for $799 (U.P. $949) and receive a $100 grocery voucher from LG. You may also get free shipping.

Check out the deal here.

ALSO READ: Why you should consider a wet and dry vacuum cleaner

PHOTO: Philips

The Philips XC8147/01 Speed Pro Max can vacuum and wet wipe for up to 80 minute at a go. Its Unique Aqua nozzle not only vacuums, but it wipes dust, dirt, and stains in one go. You can even add your favourite detergent to the water tank to remove more bacteria.

Buy it now with free shipping for $698 (U.P. $759).

Check out the deal here.

PHOTO: Samsung

Clean different types of floors, from hardwood to carpets, with the Samsung Jet 70 multi. Enjoy a long cleaning time without recharging of up to 40 minutes of run time. You can also swap it out with a spare battery and extend your cleaning time to a total of up to 80 minutes.

You can buy this now for $609 (U.P. $669) with free shipping.

Check out the deal here.

ALSO READ: 5 best cordless vacuum cleaners from Amazon that are cheaper than Dyson

Editor's note and disclaimer: The deals are not an endorsement or recommendation of the product from the editorial team. Instead, the listed items present themselves as a good deal based on novelty factor and how much of a discount it was offered from standard retail pricing at the time of publishing.

Please note that we are not responsible in any way if you are unable to secure the listed offers due to errors on our part or should the offers expire by the time you check them.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.